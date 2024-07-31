5 remote Gulf Islands near Victoria ideal for backcountry camping

Vancouver Island is already a fantastic destination, but exploring the Gulf Islands reveals even more magic. The experience becomes even more enchanting when you venture into the smaller, more remote islands for some backcountry camping.

The magic of these islands, especially at night, is undeniable; minimal light pollution offers breathtaking views of the stars that you can’t get in some parts of Vancouver Island. From the Milky Way to meteor showers, stargazing here is unforgettable, and the camping experience is uniquely remote, and only accessible by water.

Check out these five remote islands near Victoria for your next camping adventure.

Sidney Island

Located at the north end of Sidney Island, five kilometres from Sidney on Vancouver Island and part of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, the Sidney Spit offers beautiful stretches of sand for sunbathing or walking and is a prime spot for birdwatching during migration seasons. You can access it by boat, kayak, or ferry (view the schedule here). The campground to the south of the spit operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.