6 gnarly surf spots on Vancouver Island that are NOT in Tofino

When you think of surfing on Vancouver Island, your mind likely immediately goes to Tofino — we don’t blame you. But Vancouver Island is full of surf spots, some of which are only accessible by boat or plane.

Surfing is an adventurous sport that requires a lot of physical exertion, both in the water and out. There’s a certain etiquette that is important to know about surfing before getting in the water, especially on Vancouver Island.

So, here are six surf spots on Vancouver Island that are NOT Tofino.

Kyuquot Sound, on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, is only accessible by boat and is renowned for its remote, rugged beauty and its powerful, consistent waves. It’s tough to get to and quite isolated, so it’s appealing to adventurous surfers looking for uncrowded, pristine surf spots.

Jordan River is situated about an hour from Victoria on the far west coast of Vancouver Island. The waves here vary significantly in size, from 2 to 10 feet. For new or beginner surfers, Jordan River might not be the ideal starting point due to the intense competition for waves and inconsistent conditions. Additionally, the area is known for its strong currents and rocky terrain and is primarily a winter surfing destination.

Located about 100 kilometres from Victoria, Sombrio Beach is an easily accessible rock beach with an easy trail down for surfers and campers. Although rugged and with hazards like rocks and reefs, it is safe enough for beginners in some conditions and can offer great surf for experts. Once home to a village of squatters in the ’80s, it became part of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in 1994. Now, it’s a popular overnight camping spot for surfers and non-surfers alike!

If you’re a keen surfer, it’s worth bringing your board to Pachena Beach, where you can enjoy some excellent waves despite it not being the most popular or consistent surf spot on Vancouver Island. This quieter spot offers plenty of coastline to explore. It is also the northern trailhead of the world-famous West Coast Trail.

This is another idyllic and remote surf destination near Bamfield, accessible by a 7 km roundtrip hike from Bamfield. Much like Pachena, it’s a remote spot that is fairly inconsistent surf-wise.

Nootka Island is one of the most remote surfing destinations on this list, alongside Kyuquot Sound. It’s only available by boat or seaplane, but if you make the trip, you’ll be delighted by empty surf lines and impeccable waves. Nootka has a few surf destinations: Escalante Point, Rugged Point, and Calvin Falls. But bring your hiking gear: each spot requires long hikes to get there.

