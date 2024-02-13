6 Gulf Island gems just a short ferry from Victoria

While Vancouver Island has a certain charm, the Gulf Islands, with their isolated dirt roads leading to local farms and wineries, and hiking trails offering stunning panoramic views, is close in comparison. Most of the Gulf Islands are a short drive and ferry ride from Victoria, and thus, provide a luxurious oasis and escape for Islanders, sometimes within a day.
So, here are some of the best Gulf Islands you can enjoy on a day trip.
Salt Spring Island
View this post on Instagram
Salt Spring Island is a short 30-minute ferry ride from Sidney and is one of the most popular Gulf Islands on this list. It’s notably home to musician Randy Bachman and wildlife painter Robert Bateman. Besides them, though, the island is brimming with artists, showcased by both its numerous galleries and studios, and its incredibly popular Saturday farmers’ market. Enjoy a cider from Salt Spring Wild Cider House or a beer from Salt Spring Brewing Co., or go to the Ganges, the island’s town centre, to get a sense of the community.
Mayne Island
View this post on Instagram
Mayne Island is a 50-minute ferry ride from Sidney. What makes Mayne Island truly special is its perfect balance between pristine wilderness and vibrant community life. With its lush forests, rugged coastline, and panoramic views of the surrounding ocean, the island offers a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, providing opportunities for hiking, kayaking, and wildlife spotting. Mayne Island boasts a rich cultural heritage too, with the historic Japanese Gardens and the Mayne Island Museum.
Saturna Island
View this post on Instagram
With fewer than 400 permanent residents, Saturna is one of the more close-knit Gulf Islands. With protected areas such as the East Point Regional Park and the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, it is one of the most pristine Gulf Islands on this list, and is about a 40-minute ferry ride from Sidney. It’s a more isolated island, and while there are amenities, make sure you pack for it!
- You might also like:
- Here are 9 of the best spas on Vancouver Island
- 48 hours in Victoria: The ultimate guide to relaxing and recharging
- Three Vancouver Island hotels ranked among the best in Canada
Pender Island
View this post on Instagram
With picturesque hikes, waterways, and island views, coupled with a healthy arts scene, Pender Island is what you get if you were to mix Salt Spring and Saturna together, and it’s about the same distance away. The island is only a short ferry ride from Sidney, and if you have a boat, Pender Island is a great day trip to hang around while you try to spot some orca whales. Enjoy the town centre, with its quaint artisan shops and artist studios, or go for a hike, where you can get a panoramic view of the Gulf and San Juan Islands.
Galiano Island
View this post on Instagram
Galiano Island rivals Salt Spring Island as one of the most popular Gulf Islands, but is further away from Sidney, and close to the Tsawwassen ferry. Its rugged coastline is adorned with secluded beaches, dramatic cliffs, and verdant forests, and it’s an idyllic destination for rest and relaxation. Its hiking, kayaking, whale watching, and birding are only made richer by Galiano’s vibrant artistic community. Visitors can savour farm-to-table dining experiences at cozy restaurants and cafes, such as the award-winning Pilgrimme, open Fridays to Sundays.
Gabriola Island
View this post on Instagram
Gabriola Island is a 30-minute ferry from Nanaimo (which is a 90-minute drive from Victoria). But time flies when you visit this tranquil oasis. Creativity flourishes on Gabriola, with artists ranging from potters, painters, jewellers, and musicians all calling it home. One of the coolest galleries on Gabrolia is the Malaskpina Galleries, but don’t let the name fool you. The Malaskpina Galleries are a natural beauty, created from years of water crashing on the sandstone, which creates a natural rip curl near the coast of the island.
Do you have a favourite Gulf Island? Let us know in the comments.