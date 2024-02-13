6 Gulf Island gems just a short ferry from Victoria

While Vancouver Island has a certain charm, the Gulf Islands, with their isolated dirt roads leading to local farms and wineries, and hiking trails offering stunning panoramic views, is close in comparison. Most of the Gulf Islands are a short drive and ferry ride from Victoria, and thus, provide a luxurious oasis and escape for Islanders, sometimes within a day.

So, here are some of the best Gulf Islands you can enjoy on a day trip.

Salt Spring Island

Salt Spring Island is a short 30-minute ferry ride from Sidney and is one of the most popular Gulf Islands on this list. It’s notably home to musician Randy Bachman and wildlife painter Robert Bateman. Besides them, though, the island is brimming with artists, showcased by both its numerous galleries and studios, and its incredibly popular Saturday farmers’ market. Enjoy a cider from Salt Spring Wild Cider House or a beer from Salt Spring Brewing Co., or go to the Ganges, the island’s town centre, to get a sense of the community.

Mayne Island

Mayne Island is a 50-minute ferry ride from Sidney. What makes Mayne Island truly special is its perfect balance between pristine wilderness and vibrant community life. With its lush forests, rugged coastline, and panoramic views of the surrounding ocean, the island offers a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, providing opportunities for hiking, kayaking, and wildlife spotting. Mayne Island boasts a rich cultural heritage too, with the historic Japanese Gardens and the Mayne Island Museum.

Saturna Island

With fewer than 400 permanent residents, Saturna is one of the more close-knit Gulf Islands. With protected areas such as the East Point Regional Park and the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, it is one of the most pristine Gulf Islands on this list, and is about a 40-minute ferry ride from Sidney. It’s a more isolated island, and while there are amenities, make sure you pack for it!

Pender Island

With picturesque hikes, waterways, and island views, coupled with a healthy arts scene, Pender Island is what you get if you were to mix Salt Spring and Saturna together, and it’s about the same distance away. The island is only a short ferry ride from Sidney, and if you have a boat, Pender Island is a great day trip to hang around while you try to spot some orca whales. Enjoy the town centre, with its quaint artisan shops and artist studios, or go for a hike, where you can get a panoramic view of the Gulf and San Juan Islands.