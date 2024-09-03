7 new restaurants that opened on Vancouver Island this summer

Victoria’s restaurant scene is always buzzing with new openings, but with the whirlwind of summer adventures on Vancouver Island, it’s easy to lose track of what’s new.

Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Here are seven exciting restaurants that opened this summer.

The eight-seat sushi bar is helmed by Chef Clark Park, who has a distinguished background that includes stints at some of the city’s top spots like Yua Bistro and Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar. Chobap Sushi Bar is an intimate spot, and reservations are required.

Where: 610 Courtney Street, Victoria

While not in Victoria, this one is worth mentioning. Picture sunseeker oysters, buckwheat madeleine with foie gras parfait, turbot crudo, locally sourced tomatoes with baharat spice, cacio e pepe bucatini (aka: roman sheep herder’s pasta), and crispy lamb ribs with chermoula. That’s just some of what you’ll get at Tofino’s newest restaurant.

Where: 311 Neill Street, Tofino

Website | Instagram

Rejoice in this brand-new neighbourhood pub in Esquimalt, run by Demian Merino, who has previously managed Bard & Banker and Irish Times. With classic pub fare with some vegan and allergy-friendly food, as well as some classic and creative cocktailsand craft beer, this might be your new favourite place. Where: 101-505 Park Place, Esquimalt Emmaline’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmaline’s (@emmalineingreen) Elizabeth Grace Bryan is the visionary behind Vancouver’s beloved Dock Lunch restaurant, and this summer she brought her experience to Quadra Village in Victoria. Emmaline’s is a self-described neighbourhood comfort bistro. Where: 2571a Quadra Street, Victoria

The popular vegan fast-food chain Odd Burger has opened its highly anticipated location in downtown Victoria, its first in BC. One of Odd Burger’s most popular menu items is its Famous Burger, which consists of wheat and soy protein smash patties, house-made famous sauce, dairy-free cheese, onions, lettuce, and pickles stacked on a toasted sesame bun.

Address: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

The long-awaited Chipotle Mexican Grill (the first Vancouver Island location) opened in downtown Victoria this past summer, marking the chain’s 16th location in BC. This tex-mex burrito place is a staple across North America — and now, Victoria.

Where: 1070 Douglas Street

Uni took over from JR Slims in one of the city’s hottest tourist spots. The restaurant offers a tantalizing mix of sushi, seafood, grilled delights, and beverages, complete with a cozy patio on the Yates Street side.

Where: 1245 Wharf Street, Victoria

Instagram