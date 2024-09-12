When you think of the best pizza in the world, a few places likely come to mind: Italy, New York, or maybe even your own bed. You probably don’t think of Victoria. But maybe now you will.

Pizzeria Prima Strada has been ranked the 100th best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza, an online network that’s been highlighting the world’s most extraordinary pizza since 2017.

To produce its annual guide, 50 Top Pizza’s critics review each pizzeria anonymously.

Prima Strada joins a prestigious list that includes other Canadian standouts like Pizza Culture in Calgary, which snagged the 96th spot (effectively making these two pizzerias two of the best in the country).

Founded by Cristen DeCarolis and Geoffrey Dallas, Prima Strada opened its first wood-fired pizzeria on Cook Street in Victoria over 15 years ago. With multiple locations across Victoria and Vancouver Island, its passion for Neapolitan pizza has earned the shop a loyal following.

50 Top Pizza praised its dough, which is certified by the Verace Pizza Napoletana Association, describing it as “fragrant, light, and digestible.”

The guide highlights Prima Strada’s casual ambiance, appetizers, and beer-focused drink menu. Special recommendations include the calzone, which is said to be made to “perfection” and filled with spinach, ricotta, and Parmesan, and the Diavola, which adds red onion for a unique twist on the classic.

Topping the list was New York pizzeria Una Pizza Napoletana, and Naples pizzeria,

Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria. See the full list here, and check out Pizzeria Prima Strada here.

Where: 230 Cook Street, Victoria; 1990 Fort Street, Victoria; and 14-1400 Cowichan Bay Road, Cobble Hill

Instagram | Website