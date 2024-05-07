CuratedTravelOutdoors

This epic Vancouver Island beach was voted one of the best in North America

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
May 7 2024, 5:56 pm
If you’ve ever experienced the beauty of Vancouver Island’s San Josef Bay — with its secluded setting, majestic monoliths, and pristine white sand beaches — you know it’s an absolute dream.

And it won’t come as a surprise to learn it just secured a spot as one of the best beaches in North America.

The distinction comes from the esteemed World’s 50 Best Beaches, a list curated through the input of over 1,000 travel professionals, judges, and beach ambassadors.

San Josef Bay is number 26 on the best of 50, and is among good friends in picturesque locales in Hawaii, Mexico, Anguilla, Cuba, California, and Florida.

Nestled within the remote expanse of Cape Scott Park, San Josef Bay is renowned for its unspoiled magnificence and tranquil ambiance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dustin Conley (@dustin_conley1)


Accessible primarily by hiking, the beach sees only a handful of visitors at any given time, offering an ideal escape for those seeking unbridled nature.

San Josef Bay is consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world — it was #16 in 2023!

If you’re curious about what made the top 30, check out the list below and click here to see the full roundup.

  1. Trunk Bay – US Virgin Islands
  2. Meads Bay – Anguilla
  3. Lanikai Beach – Hawaii
  4. Balandra Beach – Mexico
  5. Grace Bay – Turks & Caicos
  6. Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands
  7. Grote Knip – Curacao
  8. Horshoe Bay – Bermuda
  9. Maundays Bay – Anguilla
  10. Grand Anse – Grenada
  11. Colombier Beach – St. Barth
  12. Xpu Ha Beach – Mexico
  13. Kapalua Beach – Hawaii
  14. Pipe Creek Sandbar – Bahamas
  15. Henderson Beach – Florida
  16. Varadero Beach – Cuba
  17. Eagle Beach – Aruba
  18. Mcway Falls – California
  19. Princess Diana Beach – Antigua & Bermuda
  20. Shoal Bay East – Anguilla
  21. Waimanalo Beach – Hawaii
  22. Klein Curacao – Curacao
  23. Hidden Beach – Mexico
  24. The Baths – British Virgin Islands
  25.  Tulum – Mexico
  26. San Josef Bay – Canada
  27. Pig Beach – Bahamas
  28. Playa Pilar – Cuba
  29. Flamenco Beach – Puerto Rico
  30. Playa Canto de la Playa – Dominican Republic
