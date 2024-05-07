If you’ve ever experienced the beauty of Vancouver Island’s San Josef Bay — with its secluded setting, majestic monoliths, and pristine white sand beaches — you know it’s an absolute dream.

And it won’t come as a surprise to learn it just secured a spot as one of the best beaches in North America.

The distinction comes from the esteemed World’s 50 Best Beaches, a list curated through the input of over 1,000 travel professionals, judges, and beach ambassadors.

San Josef Bay is number 26 on the best of 50, and is among good friends in picturesque locales in Hawaii, Mexico, Anguilla, Cuba, California, and Florida.

Nestled within the remote expanse of Cape Scott Park, San Josef Bay is renowned for its unspoiled magnificence and tranquil ambiance.

Accessible primarily by hiking, the beach sees only a handful of visitors at any given time, offering an ideal escape for those seeking unbridled nature.

San Josef Bay is consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world — it was #16 in 2023!

If you’re curious about what made the top 30, check out the list below and click here to see the full roundup.