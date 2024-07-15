43 essential restaurants to experience in Victoria

If you’re new to Victoria and you love to eat, you’re in for a treat, because it has the most restaurants per capita in Canada.

From plant-based cafes to upscale dining, the city offers a diverse culinary landscape that caters to every palate and occasion. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, international cuisine, or a simple yet delicious brunch (for which it seems this city is known), Victoria has plenty of culinary adventures.

So, here is your essential guide to eating at any time in Victoria.

Brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jam Cafe Victoria (@jamcafeyyj)

Looking for an epic breakfast or brunch? Head to Jam Cafe (if you can handle the lineup). Finishing the mega-helpings of the dishes here is a challenge, but once you see the Charlie Bowl, Pulled Pork Pancakes, or the Fried Chicken Eggs Benny – you’ll be tempted to devour every last bite.

Where: 542 Herald Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

Breakfast poutines, duck-fat potatoes, lobster crêpes, and beermosas. OEB is known for its unique spin on brunch food, with a focus on sourcing locally, farm-to-table.

Where: 856 Yates Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Fox Cafe (@blue_fox_cafe)

Celebrated for its eclectic decor and delicious breakfast creations, Blue Fox Cafe is cozy and often packed with people! Whether you’re craving the famous stuffed French toast or a savoury breakfast burrito, Blue Fox Cafe promises a delightful culinary experience in the heart of Victoria.

Where: 919 Fort Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd’s Diner I Victoria’s Classic Neighbourhood Diner (@floyds.diner)



Floyd’s boasts a timeless ambiance, and at each of its locations, you can expect walls adorned with vintage art featuring beloved actors and actresses, playful imagery, and the iconic ’50s diner aesthetic characterized by vibrant colours and lively walls. Guests can indulge in Floyd’s classic culinary delights, and of course, the famous Mahoney: a menu item chosen by the kitchen staff.

Where: Multiple locations across Victoria

Instagram

Sandwiches and burgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheelies Motorcycles (@wheeliesmotorcycles)

Wheelies is off the beaten path, which means it’s not packed with lineups. It’s a biker bar in the heart of Rock Bay with a stacked menu of unreal sandwiches and, of course, delicious brunch skillets and specials.

Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BANGERS BURGER CLUB (@bangersburgerclub)

This pop-up at Shanzee’s Old Town has some of the best sandwiches in town. They are messy, salty, and savoury, with some sweet options as well. Most of all, they are so good and so filling.

Where: 529 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Wheel Burger (@bigwheelburger)

Big Wheel offers fresh daily beef, chicken, and plant-based burgers, along with classic and unique shake flavours like cookies ‘n’ cream and Nanaimo bar. The restaurant adds a 1.5% surcharge to every bill, which they match and donate to the Big Wheel Community Foundation, and is proud to be Canada’s first carbon-neutral fast-food restaurant. Where: Multiple locations on Vancouver Island Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Crush (@_burgercrush)

Burger Crush is an homage to the classic burger joints of yesteryear. It certainly doesn’t skimp on the toppings too. All burgers are served with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and the house sauce on a vegan or brioche bun. Guests can add fried mushrooms, fried onions, pepperoncini, and Canadian cheddar for an additional charge.

Website | Instagram

Fine dining

Brasserie L’Ecole View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brasserie l’ecole (@brasslecole) Brasserie L’Ecole is a popular French-inspired bistro operating on a first-come, first-served basis — meaning, no reservations. The restaurant offers a uniquely intimate atmosphere with locally sourced dishes and an extensive wine list. Where: 1715 Government Street, Victoria Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒 𝔽𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕊𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕖 🤤💥 (@viccityeats)

This popular Italian fine dining restaurant has become a staple for celebrations. Located in the heart of downtown it has a lovely atmosphere, candle lit with brick fireplaces. The menu features Northern Italian cuisine with a Pacific Northwest twist.

Where: 555 Johnson Street, Victoria

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilena Cafe & Raw Bar (@marilenacafe)



With a towering array of award-winning spirits, labyrinthine corridors leading to well-stocked wine cellars, and an inviting open-concept kitchen complete with an authentic Japanese raw bar, Marilena Cafe is the peak of fine dining in Victoria.

Where: 1525 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

Casual fine dining

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tapa Bar Victoria (@tapabar)

Every evening, amid the timeless glow of centuries-old gaslights, Tapa Bar animates Trounce Alley with vibrant chatter and Spanish-infused delights. Plus, it has a killer happy hour too!

Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinu (@flavoursofkinu)

Kinu, led by Kirn Bawa — the daughter of Narpinder Bawa, the head chef and owner of Sizzling Tandoor — offers a new take on Indian cuisine in Victoria. This Indian tapas restaurant presents each dish as a unique and flavourful experience, redefining elegance in Indian dining.

Where: 3600 Uptown Boulevard #123

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Block Kitchen + Bar (@yyjblock)

From Banff to Vancouver Island, Block Kitchen + Bar features an awesome cocktail list and an absolutely delectable menu featuring incredible Asian-fusion fare with its own unique flair. Where: 538 Yates Street #101, Victoria Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nautical Nellies Restaurant (@nauticalnellies)

Nautical Nellies is a waterfront seafood and steak restaurant known for sourcing locally and having a menu that has a little bit of everything, from seafood and steak to gnocchi and street corn.

Where: 1001 Wharf Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wind Cries Mary (@windcriesmary.vic)

Wind Cries Mary can do it all: creative cocktails, locally sourced dishes, seafood, steak, and super cool decor. So, if you’re looking to be fancy or not, this awesome Bastion Square eatery has got you covered.

Where: 45 Bastion Square, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferris’ Upstairs Oyster Bar (@ferrisupstairs)

Ferris’ is comprised of three distinct venues: Ferris’ Grill, Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood & Oyster Bar, and Perro Negro. Ferris’ Grill is the more laid-back restaurant serving seafood and burgers, Upstairs is a more upscale oyster bar, and Perro Negro is a Spanish tapas restaurant. Each is distinct, unique, and delicious.

Where: 536 A Yates Street, Victoria

Instagram

Seafood Finn’s Seafood View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn’s Seafood Chops Cocktails (@finns_restaurant_victoria) Situated near the picturesque waterfront in downtown Victoria, Finn’s has been a go-to seafood restaurant for locals and tourists for years. At Finn’s, you’ll find locally sourced ingredients punctuating tantalizing seafood dishes from Vancouver Island’s own backyard. Where: 1208 Wharf Street, Victoria Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fishhook Restaurant (@fishhookvic) Fishhook is a small Indian and French fusion restaurant focused on sustainable local seafood from Vancouver Island and offered at a super reasonable price. Where: 805 Fort Street, Victoria Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuck Taylor’s (@shucktaylors)

This seafood restaurant has a refreshing oyster bed shell-abrating local oysters, like those from Mudge Island and Fanny Bay, and East Coast oysters, like Malpeques and Sand Dunes. Its menu isn’t just oysters though, grab one of its classic larger fares, like an oyster po boy or lobster roll. Address: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria Website | Instagram Indian Biryani Palace View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biryani Palace (@biryanipalace.ca) Head to Quadra Village for one of the most authentic Indo-Pakistani meals available in Victoria.

Where: 2709 Quadra Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sizzling Tandoor (@sizzlingtandoor_)

One of Victoria’s most successful Indian restaurants happens to (unsurprisingly) be the best. With its renowned buffet, Sizzling Tandoor has multiple locations around Greater Victoria for you to indulge.

Where: 637 Johnson Street, Victoria; 2955 Phipps Road, Victoria

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varsha Indian Kitchen (@varshayyj)

Varsha is one of the more trendier Indian restaurants on this list. It’s low-key with plenty of Indian and Indian-fusion options, plus it’s always stacked with local craft beer too.

Where: 1600 Government Street #101, Victoria

Website | Instagram

Chinese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raising My Girl Gluten Free (@raisingmygirlglutenfree)

Right in the heart of the city is the award-winning J&J Wonton House. Cooking up traditional Cantonese dishes and specialty items like their renowned wonton soup, patrons are often praising this hidden gem for its friendly service, generous portions, and reasonable prices. With its cozy ambiance and flavorful food, J&J Wonton House remains a favourite dining spot.

Where: 1012 Fort Street, Victoria

Phone: (250) 383-0680

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Mee Restaurant (@donmeerestaurant)

Up an elegant flight of stairs is one of Victoria’s best and longest-running Chinese restaurants: Don Mee. It’s a classic dim sum and Cantonese experience. Established in 1923, Don Mee holds the distinction of being one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Canada.

Where: 538 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Phone: (250) 595-3021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Tan Cafe (@fantancafe)

This gorgeous Chinese restaurant near the famous Fan Tan Alley has major curb appeal with eclectic Chinese décor spilling out onto the streets as well as scattered among its tables inside. It’s cozy and friendly, and the chefs are always innovating with dishes like bao burgers and kimchi fries, while staying true to tradition with noodle dishes and bubble tea.

Where: 549 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Phone: (250) 383-1611

Pubs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartholomew’s Public House (@bartspub)

Bartholomew’s is a classic pub — packed with people and an absolute party any day of the week. If you stumble or fall, Bart’s has got your back, and there are usually trivia nights or live music going on.

Where: 777 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bard & Banker Pub (@bardandbanker)

This is likely one of the most beautiful boozers on Vancouver Island. With live music almost every night and beautiful decor, Bard & Banker feels like Christmas Eve every day of the week.

Where: 1022 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Farthing Pub (@pennyfarthingpubvictoria)

Oak Bay’s premier pub is a nod to the funny-looking bicycle, but no joke, this is also an absolutely beautiful boozer with great hospitality and a vibrant patio.

Where: 2228 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Times Pub (@irishtimespub)

One of the go-to pubs on Government Street in Victoria has a classic pub feel: great draft beer, good pub food, and awesome live music.

Where: 1200 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram

Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUBO JAPANESE TAPAS (@nubotapas)

Nubo Japanese Tapas has the best balance of Japanese fine dining and authentic cuisine. From tapas, rolls, sashimi, and salads to sake, draught beers, ciders, cocktails, and wines, Nubo is equal parts quality and craftsmanship.

Where: 739 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senzushi (@senzushi)

Sen Zushi guarantees an authentic Japanese culinary journey from the moment you step through the door. With a focus on balanced flavours and low-calorie preparations, the skilled chefs meticulously craft traditional Japanese dishes, featuring a menu that’s both rich and healthy, by limiting red meat, oils, fats, and dairy products.

Where: 940 Fort Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fujiya Foods (@fujiyabc)

Fujiya has been a staple of Victoria’s Japanese cuisine since 1991. Its goal, whether you’re dining at its locations in Richmond or Vancouver, has always been to bring quality ingredients to Japanese cuisine.

Where: 3624 Shelbourne Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evany (@souvvvs)

Innovation thrives at Yua to create unforgettable dishes that are also locally reflective. From delectable seafood creations to mouthwatering desserts, Yua Bistro sources locally and maintains authenticity.

Where: 1005 Langley Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

Plant-based restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nourish Kitchen & Cafe 🌿✨☕️ (@nourishvictoria)

Nourish Kitchen & Cafe is in a beautiful heritage home in James Bay. While it has animal products on its menu, it typically focuses on vegetable-forward casual food with tons of options for vegans and vegetarians.

Address: 225 Quebec Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

Be Love uses 95% plant-based ingredients in its seasonally changing menu. Using ingredients sourced from local businesses and farms, the restaurant is dairy, gluten, wheat, and processed sugar-free. Address: 1019 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Website | Instagram

Ice Cream 49 Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 49 Below Craft Ice Cream (@49below)

Famous for its Hawkins’ Cheezies ice cream, 49 Below is much more than that (though that’s a pretty fun introduction). This Oak Bay craft ice cream shop offers artisanal frozen treats crafted with locally sourced ingredients, delighting customers with unique flavours like lavender honey and Earl Grey. It’s cozy, friendly, and delicious any time of year.

Where: 2575 Cadboro Bay Road, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parachute Ice Cream (@parachuteicecream)

Parachute Ice Cream crafts unique ice cream and ice cream sandwiches made with homemade cookies and delicious, locally sourced ice cream. From maple bacon and lavender lemonade to birthday cake and dairy-free raspberry, Parachute gives you two places to enjoy its rich — in Rock Bay and Langford!

Where: 2626 Bridge Street #105, Victoria; 735 Goldstream Avenue #129, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Comfort Ice Cream (@coldcomforticecreamcompany)

Specializing in small-batch, handcrafted ice cream made from organic ingredients, this Fernwood ice cream shop features a walk-up window, which offers inventive flavours such as salted caramel pretzel and roasted strawberry balsamic. It also features amazing ice cream sandwiches with craft beer flavours (like Hoyne Brewing’s delicious Dark Matter beer).

Where: 1115 N Park Street #2, Victoria

Instagram