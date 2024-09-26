20 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 27 to 30

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location, and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

October is just around the corner, and there are many unique events to discover as we transition into the new month.

From Orange Shirt Day to ISAFF, Oktoberfest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from September 27 to 30.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

International South Asian Film Festival What: It’s time to take your seats and silence your cellphones because the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is officially back for 2024. The festival’s programming has expanded this year, including 19 world premieres, eight North American premieres, and 23 Canadian premieres. This year’s theme is “Crossroads,” celebrating South Asian cinema and culture as a hub and a place where many roads intersect. To help kick things off, iSAFF is welcoming special guest Archie Panjabi to a Filmmaker Welcome Retreat in Surrey. When: Now until September 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs for tickets, festival passes, and special events. Purchase online. Finding Your Voice: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation What: Indigenous artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will learn how to spread kindness through making art and discover what makes each person unique. Mackenzie will also share her experience as an Indigenous woman and why Truth and Reconciliation are vital. When: September 30, 2024

Time: 1 pm, 2:20 pm, and 3:45 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

When: September 27 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Gather your pals and get ready to cheer on Canada at this world championship rugby tournament, where you’ll witness the national women’s team compete at the highest level.

The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition features the six best teams in the world battling it out over three high-action weekends. Watch Canada, England, France, New Zealand, Ireland, and the U.S. play at BC Place for the first and third rounds on September 29 and October 11 to 12 and at Willoughby Stadium from October 5 to 6.

When: September 29; October 5 and 6; October 11 and 12, 2024

Time: Games start at 12:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver; Willoughby Stadium — 7888 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Starting at $30, available here.

What: Cliff Cardinal’s As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement, a production from Toronto’s Crow’s Theatre, comes to The Cultch this month. The insightful and oft-comedic show takes a hard look at land acknowledgements as cultural and political practices.

As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement has sold out shows across the country and also won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama.

When: Now until September 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $29, purchase online

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.

Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).

Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Chef & the Daruma is a feature-length documentary by director Mads K. Baekkevold and writer Natalie Murao about Chef Hidekazu Tojo, the pioneer of Japanese cuisine in the West and the inventor of the California roll.

According to the owner and executive chef of Tojo’s Restaurant in Vancouver, many viewers will find something in the film that resonates with their own experiences.

When: September 30, October 3, 5 and 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on site

What: Parallel 49 Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest in its massive biergarten every day until October 6. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, German-style beers, and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 am

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Noons Creek Hatchery in Port Moody invites the community to learn about Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 30. There will be speakers at 11 am, as well as an art booth led by PoMo Arts where guests can participate in a Feathers for Children art project.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am

Where: Noons Creek Hatchery — 336 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Cost: Free

What: Chef John Wesley from the newly anointed Michelin-star restaurant Kiln from the Bay Area will visit Published on Main for a collaborative dinner with Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson.

This multi-course dinner will showcase the chefs’ shared culinary approach, which leans Nordic, highlighting global flavours with fresh, local seasonal ingredients alongside fermentations and preserves.

When: September 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $360 per person plus tax and gratuity

What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Movies Nights with the VSO continues with the Oscar-winning Coco. Journey with Miguel through the colourful Land of the Dead on the giant screen at the Orpheum while the orchestra plays the score live.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26, purchase online

What: The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with The Kept: Slaughterhouse. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as something is lurking just out of sight.

The 18th annual Halloween adventure runs on select dates from September 27 to November 3, with three eerie experiences to check out. You’ll also want to bring an appetite to enjoy Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites during your visit.

When: Select nights from September 27 until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of the popular movie-going experience after 19 years.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season. According to a social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

When: Open until September 30, 2024

Time: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

The 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival features 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world at the festival’s 43rd edition. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: The Museum of Vancouver and the National Film Board are screening films by Indigenous directors to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day. The free screenings of WaaPake (Tomorrow) by Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin and Our People Will Be Healed by Alanis Obomsawin will spotlight how Indigenous communities heal and move forward together.

Orange Shirt Day is Every Day by 3 Crows Productions will also be screening at the MOV, which is offering admission by donation with proceeds going to support the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am WaaPake (Tomorrow), 1 pm Our People Will Be Healed

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Chill X Studio welcomes Jane Stanton (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just for Laughs) for Swipe Right. Six comedians will share their stories about love and dating while Stanton shares her opinions and swipes with the audience.

When: September 28, 2024

Time: 10 to 11:30 pm

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online