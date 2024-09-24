Vancouver! Gather your pals and get ready to cheer on Canada at this world championship rugby tournament, where you’ll witness the national women’s team compete at the highest level.

The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition is setting its eyes on Vancouver — the world championship for women’s rugby and the precursor before the highly anticipated 2025 Rugby World Cup — and our Canadian team is a serious contender to take it all.

It’s a nail-biting tournament with the six best teams in the world battling it out over three high-action weekends. Watch Canada, England, France, New Zealand, Ireland, and the U.S. play at BC Place for the first and third rounds on September 29 and October 11-12, and at Willoughby Stadium October 5-6.

Here’s what’s in store!

Weekend one starts with an intense triple-header as the U.S. and world-ranked number one team England open up the tournament at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 29.

The action continues as Canada dukes it out with France at 3:45 pm. Poised to be a high-intensity game, this is Canada’s first match since their historic victory against New Zealand last spring.

Weekend 1 ends with an Ireland and New Zealand match at 7 pm. Tickets for this weekend get you access to all three games!

The action returns for another jam-packed weekend at Langley’s Willoughby Stadium on Saturday, October 5. France and the U.S. hit the field first at 12: 30 pm, before Canada’s second WXV 1 appearance against Ireland at 3:45 p.m. Make sure to grab the popcorn for this one!

Sunday, October 6 is a major showdown between the top two teams in the world — England and New Zealand, with all expectations on a fierce battle.

It all comes down to the final weekend of the WXV Global Competition, returning to BC Place on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. This finale will determine the winner of the second annual WXV 1 competition!

A mid-day Friday game between Ireland and the U.S. starts the weekend at 12:45 pm, where the teams meet following a 2021 American loss to the Irish.

On Saturday, France and New Zealand play at 3:45 pm before Canada’s final appearance at 7 pm in front of a world-record crowd. Will we be able to knock out #1 England? Be there at 7 pm to watch it all go down!

Cheer on Canada’s team

The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition is Canada’s chance to show off our amazing skills on the pitch and it’s all happening on home turf!

Tickets start at $30 (plus fees), visit the WXV1 website to purchase and get ready for some serious rugby showdowns.

When: September 29; October 5 & 6; October 11 & 10.

Time: Games start at 12:30 pm

Price: Tickets start at $30. Available here.

Where: