15 fun events to check out in Vancouver this weekend: September 22 to 24

The first weekend of autumn is here! How are you spending it?

We’ve got some great ideas, including Art Rapture’s The Throwback, Eastside Flea, and these 15 fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver from September 22 to 24.

What: Vancouver Etsy Co is putting together a fall pop-up at Robson Square that’ll have you discovering the best local artisans in the Lower Mainland. The free and pet-friendly Etsy-themed market will feature 110 of the most exciting designers, artists, creative minds, and makers.

The diverse lineup of shops at the Vancouver Etsy Co fall pop-up will have a little bit of everything, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor, all in a uniquely charming outdoor setting.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Free, with every 100 people to register being entered into a draw for market cash.

What: The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world. Some of the top-ranked players in the world will play in Vancouver, including Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Event co-founder Roger Federer, who retired last year, will also be in attendance for the highly anticipated tournament.

The Laver Cup is also partnering with the David Foster Foundation for the Open Practice Day at Rogers Arena on Thursday, September 21, with all proceeds going to support the charity. Over 2,000 children from local tennis programs and schools across Vancouver have been invited by organizers to attend the event free of charge.

When: September 22 to 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.

Cost: $29-32, purchase online

What: Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 16 acclaimed artists. There will also be a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 23 and 24 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photo booth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available.

When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: Put on your sneakers and get ready to hoist the Jolly Roger in support of a great cause. The second annual Big Pirate Run is sailing into Garry Point Park in Richmond this weekend.

As well as a family-friendly activity, the community fun run is also a fundraiser for the Richmond Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to bring items with them to the event for donation to the charitable society.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 am

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Registration: Online

What: Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson

Cost: Free

What: It’s time to spruce up your digs, get inspired for your next reno, or learn about the new products coming to market at the 2023 installment of the Vancouver Interior Design Show (IDS) — the hotspot for architecture, design, and industry.

Landing at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from September 21 to 24, the theme for this year’s show is “Moving Parts,” featuring a range of expansive and informative exhibits across four days of programming.

When: Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24

Time:

Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm (Opening night party)

Friday 9 am – 6 pm (Trade Day)

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: Various price points from $12 to $40 plus fees — Available here.

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, a free photo booth, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from September 23 to October 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music by headliners, including four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musician Katie Brock and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit. The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays, they play from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm. When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available; book via [email protected].

What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real-time.

When: Various dates from September 29 to October 9, 2023. Plus a Harvest Kickoff Party on September 23, 2023.

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.

When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person