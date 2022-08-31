20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: September 2 to 5

Welcome to the long weekend, everyone! Let’s make the most of it!

From RuPaul’s Drag Race to The Whistler Weekender and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from September 2 to 5. Enjoy!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Your favourite drag stars will be hitting the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage for two shows on September 4 for the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour.

The shows will be hosted by the fabulous Michelle Visage who, after an experiment gone wrong, is sent spiralling through time with the audience with seemingly no way to return home. Other queens slated to perform include Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, and Violet Chachki.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 3 pm and 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: You can shop the biggest-ever iteration of the legendary Aritzia Warehouse Sale this summer. For six days, from Wednesday, August 31 to Monday, September 5, Aritzia will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre West, returning after a long hiatus post-COVID-19.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the warehouse sale will offer pieces from Aritzia’s exclusive brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best all at 50 to 90%. The offerings will be refreshed with new styles daily.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: 7 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 9 am to 7 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2022 and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65

What: The Longhorn Saloon in the heart of Whistler Village is hosting a huge Labour Day Long Weekend party with two of the biggest names in dance music. Keep the summer fun rolling on Saturday evening with internationally-renowned DJ and music producer Dr. Fresch, and on Sunday night with globally acclaimed music duo Two Friends.

When: September 3 and 4, 2022

Time: Open to close

Where: The Longhorn Saloon – 4280 Mountain Square, Whistler

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street

Cost: $32, purchase online

What: The long-running Harambeecouver Diversity Festival returns for an outdoor festival at Thornton Park this long weekend. Attendees will enjoy great live music, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, children’s activities, and more.

Other Harambeecouver events include a pancake breakfast for the DTES and a Diversity Dialogue and Dinner at Robson Square on September 2, as well as a diversity, run on September 4.

When: September 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Thornton Park – 1166 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: PNE Fairgoers will enjoy sensational performances this year including Pop, Rock, Country, and R&B as well as throwback 80s and 90s concerts. The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the Fair is open at The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Iconic acts to catch in September include Bachman Cummings, Nelly, and Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Nightly at 8:30 pm

Where: The Fair at the PNE – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 3 and 4 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre led by guest artists.

When: September 3 to 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer. There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy.

The day’s festivities will start off with craft beer tastings from several BC breweries, including Five Roads Brewing, Container Brewing Ltd., and Yellow Dog Brewing. The tastings will end at 3 pm when the bands start up, but the bar will stay open for the remainder of the event.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness. The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2022.

With 12 participating restaurants in Vancouver and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time ever the foodie-loving event encouraged participating restaurants to go vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Acclaimed Irish stand-up comedian and TV presenter Dara Ó Briain has hosted shows such as Mock the Week, The Panel, and Robot Wars. He also currently hosts Comedy Central’s hit gameshow Blockbusters, and performs in Vancouver at the Vogue Theatre on September 3

When: September 3, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45.50, purchase online

What: If you haven’t made any concrete plans this Labour Day weekend, you can catch a movie for just $3 (plus tax) on Saturday, September 3.

To celebrate National Cinema Day, over 3,000 locations across North America will be participating. Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark and Magic Lantern Theatres. Small, independent movie theatres across provinces are also offering the $3 deal.

When: September 3, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various movie theatres across Metro Vancouver. More info online.

What: English rockers Placebo is on tour to celebrate their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go.

It’s been just over 25 years since Placebo vocalist and guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal began creating music in Deptford, London. What started as a creative venture in Molko’s living room led the band to worldwide success, selling over 13 million albums to date.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (12 to 10 pm on Canada Day)

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals are bringing an array of food trucks to Richmond for a delicious community block party from September 2 to 4. The featured trucks will depend on the location and the weekend, but you can expect to see vendors like Munchu Picchu, Kona Ice, Dos Amigos, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, and Little oOties mini donuts.

There will also be live music, a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors, and a beer garden.

When: September 2 from 3 pm to 10 pm; September 3 from 12 to 10 pm; September 4 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: The search for a dog-friendly patio can be an ordeal for “pawrents” who want to make sure their furry family member is safe at their feet and not leashed outside the premises.

Luckily for us, establishments are becoming more welcoming to our canine friends. Here’s a bunch of dog-friendly patio options outside the city of Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Revival Room pop-up is a free and interactive ’90s/Y2K throwback experience at CF Richmond Centre.

Inside, you’ll find three main spaces that will give you serious nostalgia. Each room is filled with retro-tech and accessories plus current trends inspired by ’90s and Y2K fashions that you can shop right now in the mall curated by stylist Peter Papapetrou, who worked with CF to make an inspiring lookbook out of fall fashion trends you can shop at CF retailers.

And there’s more to the 1,565-square-foot Revival Room than meets the eye. You can play trivia contests sprinkled throughout the pop-up like an escape room to win $15 to $45 worth of CF SHOP! cards.

When: Now until September 4, 2022

Time: During mall hours

Where: CF Richmond Centre – Level 1, close to the Zara, 6551 No. 3 Road Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) from September 1 to December 1. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: September 1 to December 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Il Centro Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre is hosting an Italian Summer Festival and Car Show on the long weekend. Drop by to enjoy a delicious outdoor food festival, a variety of activities, and an eye-popping car show in the parking lot.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free