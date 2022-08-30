Le Burger Week is back and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2022.

Burger lovers can head to participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

With 12 participating restaurants in Vancouver and over 1,000 across Canada, this is the first time ever the foodie-loving event encouraged participating restaurants to go vegan, making it Canada’s largest plant-based burger festival.

The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Numerous burger joints in Vancouver will be stepping up to flex their skills, and while not every option will be plant-based, many of them will be.

You’ll be able to vote for your favourite starting on September 1.

Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Vancouverites can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

Blaze Gourmet Burgers – Falafel Blaze Burger (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Fable Diner – Bacon Jam Burger

Bells and Whistles – The Chopped Beyond

Chirpyhut Fried Chicken – Double Crunch Chicken Burger

MeeT in Yaletown – Spicy Lucy (V)

MeeT in Gastown – Everyday I’m Truffling (V)

MeeT on Main – The Big Mondo (V)

Chickpea – The Juicy Lucy (V)

1931 Gallery Bistro – Vegan Cheese Burger (V)

East Side Craft House – Blazed & Glazed (V)

CAVU Kitchen Bar (Richmond) – The Vegan Messy Portobello Burger (V)

O’Hare’s Gastropub (Richmond) – Spicy Hawaiian Burger (V)

Christie’s Carriage House Pub in Victoria will also be participating, featuring a BBQ Jackfruit Burger with Blueberry Jalapeño Jam.

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can! It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated vegetarian or an all-in meat lover, you won’t want to miss this two-week-long burger event.

For a detailed look at each establishment’s burger offering, check out the website.

With files from Hogan Short