15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 26 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of January is here!

Time flies when you’re having fun, so get to soaring with these 15 things to do in Vancouver from January 26 to 28, including Lunar New Year celebrations, The Witness Blanket, and more.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And don’t forget to enter to win tickets to Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024 in our Five Days of Funny Contest! You could win your way in to see Ronny Chieng, Ben Schwartz, Wanda Sykes, and more!

What: Nate Bargatze gained a wide audience through his three Netflix stand-up specials: The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Standups. His latest special, Hello World, was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nashville, Tennessee-born star has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over 10 times, had his first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, reach number two on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and performed at JFL Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years in a row.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Coquitlam Heritage is hosting Lunar New Year celebrations, with festivities including traditional dance demos led by instructor Jessica Yue and a cooking demonstration of sesame balls or baked rice cakes in which guests will get to taste the treats.

Yuto Books will present story time sessions throughout the day in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, and there will also be crafts and art activities. Make sure to take a Lunar New Year photo at the photoshoot station on site.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway — without an expensive trip to NYC.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey screenplay, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. She’ll need to be careful, as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: January 26 to March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events

What: DanceHouse and The Cultch present The Mirror by Australia’s Gravity and Other Myths. Watch in awe as the laws of physics are suspended in order to create a new kind of dance mixed with elements of circus, cabaret, and even a light spanking of kink. Audiences will be treated to a huge serving of humour, torch songs, and sexy underpants at The Playhouse until January 27.

When: Now until January 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35; purchase online

What: Vancouver International Film Festival presents the fifth MENA film festival from January 27 to February 1.

The annual celebration spotlights the art and film of the Middle East and North Africa/Southwest Asia and North Africa (MENA/SWANA) region and diaspora in Vancouver. MENA 5 is a 19+ event and includes 40 films, including features, shorts, workshops, panels, Q&As, and networking opportunities throughout the week.

When: January 27 to February 1, 2025

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Wes Barker is one of the stars of Big Trick Energy on truTV and has performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV, America’s Got Talent, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The Stunt Magician has hundreds of millions of views online and performs live at The Biltmore this Friday.

When: January 26, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24.50 to $36.50; purchase online

What: Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene, and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer, all in one convenient location.

Some notable trucks at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm; weekends: 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Columbian alternative country singer Lydia Loveless is on tour to support her latest album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again, and local fans can see her live at The Wise Hall on January 28. The concert will also feature Jason Hawk Harris and Spank Williams as openers.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: The WISE Hall – 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees; purchase online

What: Some of the world’s funniest comedians are coming to The Improv Centre this month, and the live shows are sure to crank up the temperature in Vancouver.

The improv theatre company’s The Heat is an international comedy showcase happening on Granville Island from January 23 to 27, featuring groups from the Philippines, England, the United States, and Canada.

When: Now until January 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $15; tickets are available online

What: Vancouver Canucks host their annual Lunar New Year Game when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. There will be a variety of special Lunar New Year activities to enjoy during the celebration.

Some of the activities and events planned include a celebration in sections 122 to 103 featuring food samples and other festivities, $20,000 in donations to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S., and a Lucky Dragon made from sticks that will be on display outside Rogers Arena.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Check out Family Literacy Day at the annual Surrey Libraries Expo at Cloverdale Rec Centre. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages to enjoy, including craft stations, coding sessions, book bowling, and more. Plus, check out the pop-up library to discover the latest literary releases.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Recreation Centre – 6188 176 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Choir Boy is the acclaimed coming-of-age story of Pharus, a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys and the leader of its famed gospel choir. Pharus soon discovers that conforming to the school’s traditions is more difficult than he thought when he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man.

Choir Boy is filled with soaring gospel hymns and is a testament to the healing power of music from the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight.

When: January 25 to February 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $29; purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey and Vancouver in 2024. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 25 (Surrey), January 26, 2024 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: The City of New Westminster and the Parks and Recreation Horticultural team have lit up a dozen gardens and public spaces around the city with stunning holiday lights, and they’re shining until January 28. Bundle up and head out to see them all before they’re taken down.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: Nightly

Where: Various parks and public spaces around New Westminster

Cost: Free