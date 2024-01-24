Are you ready for some football (and lots of beer)? Then you need to plan where you’re going to watch the Super Bowl in Vancouver on Sunday, February 11!

The Christmas day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and plenty of Vancouver bars and restaurants will be showing the action. Many of them are offering epic food and drink specials.

Here are 10 great places to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Vancouver next month. We also recommend checking out our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver because many of these venues will surely be hosting epic parties, too.

Highlights: Feaster presents Punch Bowl’s Super Sunday Funday at the Hollywood Theatre. Not only will you get to watch the game on the massive screen, but your ticket also gets you limitless tacos and nachos from Rebel Rebel BBQ, as well as two delicious complimentary cocktails.

DJ Jonny Jover will pump up the energy with an intense Jock Jams set sure to get you ready to cheer on your favourite team.

Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $49 early bird, $69 regular price. Purchase online

Highlights: Prizes and giveaways, over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu for the big game.

Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-877-6787

Highlights: A selection of delicious game-day bites as well as drinks served by Mansion Nightclub’s bartenders, all while you watch the game on the huge screen.

Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

Highlights: Mahony’s has a tasty game-day menu, plus your chance to win an official NFL jersey each week at its False Creek location. Fans will also have the chance every Sunday to enter the end-of-season grand prize giveaway for a trip for two to their choice of a 2024-25 regular season game.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

Highlights: A mouthwatering game-day spread from Hero’s Heroes, including snacks and pizzas, await football fans at Hero’s Welcome. There will also be a wide variety of drink options on the menu and a chance to win prizes.

Time: Doors open at 1 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Table options for 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 guests. Various prices, purchase online

Match Eatery Highlights: Big screens, full sound viewing of the game and a high-energy atmosphere. Plus official NFL gear prize giveaways, tailgate games and a live DJ.

Address: 6005 Highway 17A, Delta

Phone: 604-921-3201

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-539-4424

Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-777-8008

Highlights: The Rio Theatre’s free Super Bowl Sunday viewing party includes grilled cheese and delicious drinks on the menu, trivia and prizes, and more on the giant screen at the East Vancouver venue.

Time: Doors open at 3 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free

Highlights: Big screens, prizes all day, delicious eats from DownLow Burgers and tasty beverages, and games to keep you entertained between halves.

Time: Doors open at 1 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Table options for two, three, four, and six guests. Various prices, purchase online

CRAFT Beer Market Highlights: With a large selection of brews and several big screens, Craft is definitely at the top of our list for game-worthy spots in Vancouver. Its two locations are even offering an “even bigger happy hour” for Super Bowl Sunday. Address: 85 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-2337 Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-2739 Courtside Bar Highlights: This basketball-centric sports bar in Mount Pleasant has great vibes and has already become a local favourite for catching a live game. They will have the Super Bowl on the screens with the sound on while the kitchen prepares new epic snacks for the hungry fans. Time: Reservation time starts at 3 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Courtside Bar – 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, reserve online