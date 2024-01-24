10 great places to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Vancouver next month
Are you ready for some football (and lots of beer)? Then you need to plan where you’re going to watch the Super Bowl in Vancouver on Sunday, February 11!
The Christmas day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and plenty of Vancouver bars and restaurants will be showing the action. Many of them are offering epic food and drink specials.
Here are 10 great places to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Vancouver next month. We also recommend checking out our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver because many of these venues will surely be hosting epic parties, too.
Super Sunday Funday at Hollywood Theatre
Highlights: Feaster presents Punch Bowl’s Super Sunday Funday at the Hollywood Theatre. Not only will you get to watch the game on the massive screen, but your ticket also gets you limitless tacos and nachos from Rebel Rebel BBQ, as well as two delicious complimentary cocktails.
DJ Jonny Jover will pump up the energy with an intense Jock Jams set sure to get you ready to cheer on your favourite team.
Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $49 early bird, $69 regular price. Purchase online
Super Bowl at The Sportsbar
Highlights: Prizes and giveaways, over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu for the big game.
Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-6787
Super Sunday Viewing Party at Mansion Nightclub
Highlights: A selection of delicious game-day bites as well as drinks served by Mansion Nightclub’s bartenders, all while you watch the game on the huge screen.
Time: Doors open at 2 pm; game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite
Mahony’s Tavern
Highlights: Mahony’s has a tasty game-day menu, plus your chance to win an official NFL jersey each week at its False Creek location. Fans will also have the chance every Sunday to enter the end-of-season grand prize giveaway for a trip for two to their choice of a 2024-25 regular season game.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
Hero’s Welcome
Highlights: A mouthwatering game-day spread from Hero’s Heroes, including snacks and pizzas, await football fans at Hero’s Welcome. There will also be a wide variety of drink options on the menu and a chance to win prizes.
Time: Doors open at 1 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Table options for 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 guests. Various prices, purchase online
Match Eatery
Highlights: Big screens, full sound viewing of the game and a high-energy atmosphere. Plus official NFL gear prize giveaways, tailgate games and a live DJ.
Address: 6005 Highway 17A, Delta
Phone: 604-921-3201
Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-539-4424
Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-8008
Super Bowl Sunday Viewing Party at the Rio Theatre
Highlights: The Rio Theatre’s free Super Bowl Sunday viewing party includes grilled cheese and delicious drinks on the menu, trivia and prizes, and more on the giant screen at the East Vancouver venue.
Time: Doors open at 3 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Free
The American
Highlights: Big screens, prizes all day, delicious eats from DownLow Burgers and tasty beverages, and games to keep you entertained between halves.
Time: Doors open at 1 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Table options for two, three, four, and six guests. Various prices, purchase online
CRAFT Beer Market
Highlights: With a large selection of brews and several big screens, Craft is definitely at the top of our list for game-worthy spots in Vancouver. Its two locations are even offering an “even bigger happy hour” for Super Bowl Sunday.
Address: 85 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-2337
Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-2739
Courtside Bar
Highlights: This basketball-centric sports bar in Mount Pleasant has great vibes and has already become a local favourite for catching a live game. They will have the Super Bowl on the screens with the sound on while the kitchen prepares new epic snacks for the hungry fans.
Time: Reservation time starts at 3 pm; the game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Courtside Bar – 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, reserve online
Good Co. Bars
Highlights: Good Co. Bars are serving up Super Bowl LVIII goodness on February 11. Reserve your seats for stadium eats, specialty caesars, games, and more. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win prizes each quarter during the big game.
Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3288
Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246
Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070
Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980
Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-3554