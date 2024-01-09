Canucks unveil 2024 Lunar New Year jersey and logo with a dragon on it

The Vancouver Canucks have revealed a new logo and jersey for their annual Lunar New Year celebration. It prominently features a dragon wrapped around the Canucks Flying Skate logo, all coloured in gold. This is because we are entering The Year of the Dragon.

This year’s logo was designed by Trevor Lai. The artist also designed last year’s Lunar New Year logo for the Canucks. You can see an image of the fresh jersey with the logo below.

The new #Canucks Lunar New Year jersey is here 🐉 So-designed by artist Trevor Lai. pic.twitter.com/psI0FpiHIE — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 9, 2024

This year’s logo has lots of unique features that reference different aspects of the Lunar New Year, as well as the Canucks. For example, the dragon is intertwined with the team’s Flying Skate logo to symbolize good luck. In addition, the dragon has blue and green eyes in honour of the team’s colour scheme.

“My goal with this year’s design is to make the logo a game-changing symbol that will empower the Asian community, Vancouver Canucks fan base, and entire hockey world,” Lai said through a Canucks social media post.

There is a new line of merchandise with the special Lunar New Year logo. The most expensive piece available is the jersey, which costs $888. Cheaper options include a keychain for $12, a hoodie for $85, and a T-shirt for $38. You can find all of these items and more available here.

This year’s celebration will take place on January 27 when the Canucks face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Arena.

Other celebrations planned for Lunar New Year by the Canucks include a celebration in sections 122-103 featuring food samples and other festivities, $20,000 in donations to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S, and a Lucky Dragon made from sticks that will be on display outside Rogers Arena.

“Lunar New Year provides us a unique opportunity to showcase the richness of the East Asian culture while celebrating the diversity of our community that makes Vancouver so welcoming and inclusive,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment’s business operations, through a press release.

“The tradition of welcoming spring and the good fortune of a new year allows us to connect with our fans and the community in a meaningful and impactful way.”

The Canucks will not be permitted to wear these jerseys during warmups as they have in previous years due to the new NHL rules around specialty uniforms.

This celebration marks the ninth theme night of the year for the organization thus far. The actual Lunar New Year lands on February 10.