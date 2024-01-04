The Improv Centre heats up Vancouver with international comedy showcase this month

Some of the world’s funniest comedians are coming to The Improv Centre this month, and the live shows are sure to crank up the temperature in Vancouver.

The improv theatre company’s The Heat is an international comedy showcase happening on Granville Island from January 23 to 27.

According to TIC Artistic Director Jalen Saip, audiences will have a great time with groups from the Phillippines, England, the United States, and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be able to engage with the worldwide improv community by hosting The Heat, where we can broaden our understanding of improv styles and learn from our friends and colleagues from theatres around the globe,” said Saip in a release.

“It is always such a joy to perform with new people, and with so many fantastic improvisers joining us from around the world, our audiences and the TIC ensemble are in for a big treat.”

Improv teams coming for The Heat 2024 include:

SPIT Manila (Manila, Philippines)

Degrees of Error (Bristol, England)

Dad’s Garage (Atlanta, Georgia)

Glass Clown (Los Angeles, California)

RN&Cawls (Toronto, Canada)

Each show will feature international performers and TIC artists teaming up in shows that feature short-form games, an international showcase of a visiting troupe’s improv style, and an “all-play” mixer.

The five-day festival will also include a free international version of TIC’s “Community Jam” on Saturday, January 27 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the theatre.

To keep the funny going before The Heat, check out New Year, New Me at The Improv Centre, with comedians celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience’s real-life regrets and resolutions.

When: January 23 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $15. Tickets available online.