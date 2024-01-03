Broadway smash "Mean Girls" musical coming to Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get in, loser! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the hit musical Mean Girls to Vancouver for a limited time this month, and you won’t want to miss it.

Based on the blockbuster 2004 movie, Mean Girls will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 23 to 28.

The musical introduces audiences to Cady Heron as she starts at a new school and falls prey to a trio of beautiful and ruthless teenage girls led by the infamous Regina George.

What follows is a series of hilarity and angst as Cady learns one of life’s lessons the hard way: you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls features dazzling numbers composed by Jeff Richmond of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, written by Nell Benjamin of Legally Blonde, and directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw of The Book of Mormon.

The talented creative team behind the Broadway smash also includes Tina Fey, who fans love for her work on 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and of course, the original Mean Girls movie.

Get ready for show-stopping numbers such as Regina’s villain song, “World Burn,” Karen’s ode to hot Halloween costumes, “Sexy,” and edgy empowerment ballad, “I’d Rather Be Me.”