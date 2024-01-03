EventsArtsCurated

Broadway smash "Mean Girls" musical coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 3 2024, 6:36 pm
Broadway smash "Mean Girls" musical coming to Vancouver this month
Mean Girls/Broadway Across Canada

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Thursday Presents: Friday Jr.

Thu, January 4, 7:30pm

Thursday Presents: Friday Jr.

New Year, New Me

Fri, January 5, 9:30pm

New Year, New Me

DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Fri, January 12, 7:00pm

DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Thu, February 15, 9:15pm

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get in, loser! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the hit musical Mean Girls to Vancouver for a limited time this month, and you won’t want to miss it.

Based on the blockbuster 2004 movie, Mean Girls will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 23 to 28.

The musical introduces audiences to Cady Heron as she starts at a new school and falls prey to a trio of beautiful and ruthless teenage girls led by the infamous Regina George.

Mean Girls

Broadway Across Canada/Submitted

What follows is a series of hilarity and angst as Cady learns one of life’s lessons the hard way: you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls features dazzling numbers composed by Jeff Richmond of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, written by Nell Benjamin of Legally Blonde, and directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw of The Book of Mormon.

The talented creative team behind the Broadway smash also includes Tina Fey, who fans love for her work on 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and of course, the original Mean Girls movie.

Gretchen Wieners, Regina George, and Karen Smith sit at a lunch table while Cady Heron looks on.

Broadway Across Canada

Get ready for show-stopping numbers such as Regina’s villain song, “World Burn,” Karen’s ode to hot Halloween costumes, “Sexy,” and edgy empowerment ballad, “I’d Rather Be Me.”

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.

Broadway Across Canada – Mean Girls

When: January 23 to 28, 2024
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Kendall Bistretzan

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop