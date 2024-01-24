Vancouver Park Board gives thumbs up to huge EDM waterfront concert

The extensive list of concerts coming to Vancouver in 2024 continues to grow, and EDM fans will be excited to hear about a new event planned for this spring.

Vancouver Park Board has announced that it has approved an application from Blueprint and Live Nation Canada to host the Foundation 9.0 at New Brighton Park on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.

The Vancouver-based Blueprint Events had applied to use the East Vancouver waterfront park for the huge concert weekend, which could potentially draw thousands of guests each day.

A recent report from the general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to the park board chair and commissioners recommended that the application for Foundation 9.0 be approved.

It also recommended that the park board approve an application for a special event permit from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch to serve alcohol at New Brighton Park.

“Large-scale special events activate public spaces, foster community connectedness, and provide enriching cultural experiences,” stated the report prepared by Yuna Flewin, operations manager of special events and filming. “Foundation 9.0 represents a rare opportunity to showcase one of the Park Board’s underutilized waterfront park locations with a unique event, featuring diverse and inclusive performers who are celebrated and supported within the BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

“Park Board staff have carefully considered the various aspects of this application and are confident that this initiative can be executed successfully and as intended. Accordingly, staff recommend that the Board approve this application as outlined above.”

#ParkBoard approves motion on agenda item – Foundation 9.0 – Special Event. — Park Board Meetings (@PB_Meetings) January 24, 2024

Blueprint’s Foundation series has previously been held at the PNE, Malkin Bowl, and the Vancouver Convention Centre. It is known for showcasing BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, with the springtime event expected to attract up to 10,000 guests daily.

New Brighton Park, located in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood, is described by the Park Board’s report as “one of the few waterfront parks with capacity for new event activations.”

“The park is largely surrounded by the PNE, Burrard Inlet, arterial roadways, and areas with industrial activity, which makes it an ideal site for hosting larger scale music primary events that may not be suitable in locations with a high concentration of residents.”

Foundation 9.0 is proposed to run from 4 to 11 pm each day. More details about the event are expected to be released soon.