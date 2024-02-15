20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: February 16 to 19

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Family Day long weekend is upon us, and it’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones by checking out a fun event around the city.

From Got Craft to FAN EXPO, Chinatown Nights and more, here are 20 things to do from February 16 to 19 in Vancouver.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everything in between.

In addition to an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

You might also like: Over 90% of Saturday tickets already sold for Vancouver Sevens rugby

RuPaul is baring all at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom this spring

Bask in the California sun at this festive Metro Vancouver wine mingler

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February 17, in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Create some crafts, explore the new exhibition created by local artists Hoda Mir and Shannon Pawliw, and treat yourself to a complimentary hot cocoa at the the hot chocolate station.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Helly Hansen Outlet at Queensborough Landing Shopping Centre is ready to help you gear up for this season and beyond during their Winter Sale. There will be deals of up to 70% off on a huge variety of styles, including winter jackets, waterproof shells and summer styles, kids’ outerwear, footwear for the whole family, and more.

The Winter Sale ends on February 19, so shop today to stock up on everything you need for the adventures ahead. Some restrictions apply, and it’s valid only at Helly Hansen Outlet at Queensborough Landing,

When: Now until February 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Helly Hansen Outlet at Queensborough Landing – 805 Boyd Street H-140, New Westminster

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until February 19, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque, and more.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues, and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis Tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own, Denyse Thomasos: just beyond, Rooted Here: Woven from the Land and Offsite: Pedro Reyes.

Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities, including a self-guided painting session in the Annex Workshop, creating a watercolour postcard, and a live reading by poet-in-residence Jillian Christmas. Admission is free for youth 18 and under.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 18 and under, also free for Gallery Members; General admission can be purchased online

What: Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent, and you can enjoy some of the best at Just For Laughs starting this week.

Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

When: Now until February 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

What: Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase is “the most opulent event of the year,” treating guests to delectable sweet and savoury food tastings, photoshoots, and a magical haute couture-style fashion show. There will also be over 100 local artisans and vendors to meet during the event.

When: February 18, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: JW Marriot Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, available online

What: Got Craft Markets’s first annual Bits + Bobs is a unique sample and warehouse sale event at the Heritage Hall. Discover over 40 local small businesses, each offering a variety of reduced-priced items, slight seconds, one-off samples, discontinued items, seasonal merchandise, and more.

Bargain hunters will want to shop for clothing, artwork, jewellery, ceramics, homewares, and more at this one-day-only event.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is celebrating Family Day by offering free admission on February 19. The event features family-friendly activities, a meet and greet with members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel, a storytime in the Children’s gallery, food trucks, and more.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum — 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-wish

What: Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to join and celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world.

Executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

When: February 16 to 25, 2024

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout February, with home games this week against the Detroit Red Wings on February 15 and the Winnipeg Jets on February 17.

When: February 15 and 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: There’s a massive Adidas warehouse sale coming to Vancouver, and there are going to be some deals worth lining up for. Daily Hive got the scoop, and it sounds like you’ll be able to score some items for up to a whopping 70% off.

The sale starts on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re an SDCLUB+ member, you’ll be able to get early access and save an additional 10% off. For the general public, the sale begins at the Vancouver Convention Centre at noon on Wednesday, February 14, and goes until 9 pm.

When: Now until February 18, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.

Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.

When: February 15 and 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (February 15), 2 pm (February 18)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Juliet: A Revenge Comedy by Pippa Mackie and Ryan Gladstone is an award-winning comedy that sees the title character embark on a literary adventure. Starring Lili Beaudoin, Carly Pokoradi, and Gladstone, Juliet: A Revenge Comedy was selected as the Pick of the Fringe at the Vancouver Fringe.

When: Various dates until February 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brett Goldstein, star of Ted Lasso and one of the most sought-after creative minds in Hollywood, is coming to town with his newest comedy tour.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actor is bringing The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of Just For Laughs Vancouver. Catch him live on Friday, February 16, Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.

When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating Family Day with an all-ages South Asian cultural celebration. Join the interactive dance workshop led by Bollywood dancer Karima Essa, help create a community mural that features the artwork of South Asian artist Jag Nagra, and go for a ride on the historical carousel.

Due to construction on the village grounds, only the Carousel Pavillion building and the surrounding plaza will be open on Family Day.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: Taste of the Tri-Cities is the next big food festival to get excited about, with a growing list of participating restaurants, breweries, cafes, and more.

The festival starts on February 16 and lasts until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

What: Admission to the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day, and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its History Galleries and feature exhibitions.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) born and raised Coast Salish artist Jody Sparrow is also hosting a drop-in paddle-making demo and discussion. Discover what inspires the acclaimed artist in MOV’s Community Gallery between 11 am and 4 pm.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like Ikura Tarte, Char Siu Bao, Fried Har Gow Shrimp, Mushroom Dumpling, and more. Make sure you save room for dessert.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday

Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: $78 per person; reserve online