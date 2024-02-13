7 hilarious made-in-Vancouver comedy shows to see at Just for Laughs

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent, and you can enjoy some of the best at Just For Laughs starting this week.

Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 15 to 24 at venues all over the city.

Western Canada’s largest comedy festival includes Best of the West presented by SiriusXM. And to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the laughs, here are seven great shows that are part of this year’s series.

Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy

What: Ola Dada (CBC’s The New Wave of Standup, Canada’s Got Talent) spotlights some of the funniest BIPOC stand-ups and touring pro headliners from here in Vancouver and around the world. Featuring Akeem Hoyte Charles, Faris Hytiaa, Chelsea Hipolito and more.

When: February 22, 2024

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Portside Pub – 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22.58 plus fees, purchase online

Big Dog Energy

What: Amy Walsh hosts a dog-friendly comedy show in East Vancouver where your four-legged pal is welcome. Bring your socialized puppy to enjoy some of the best local and international comics around in this monthly stand-up showcase. Dogs are free with a paying owner.

When: The third Thursday of every month. Next show on February 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Mufaro Mbudzi’s Scheduled Meditation

What: Stand-up comedian and fashion designer Mufaro Mbudzi presents a comedy showcase, fashion show, and scheduled meditation at The Red Room. Featuring Alannah Brittany, Robert Peng, Shaun Gawa, and more.

When: February 24, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Red Room — 398 Richards Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.25 plus fees, purchase online

The Ryan & Amy Show

What: Vancouver comedy legends The Ryan & Amy Show present a night you will never forget at Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024. Expect wild characters, new sketches, and more surprises waiting for you at The Improv Centre.

When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26.25 plus fees, purchase online

Camp! Comedy!

What: Camp! Comedy! is an indigenous-produced comedy and drag cabaret show hosted by Sasha Mark and Savannah Erasmus. Featuring a rotating cast of comics plus an iconic drag artist performing at the Fox Cabaret as part of Just For Laughs Vancouver.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Projection Room at The Fox Cabaret — 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.99 plus fees, purchase online

Sunday Night Stand-Up at Comedy After Dark

What: Comedy After Dark presents a Sunday Night Stand-Up showcase. Keep the weekend fun going with performances from some of Vancouver’s funniest pros as well as up-and-coming stand-up comics. Highlights include KC Novak, Sharon Mahoney, Alex Carr, and more.

When: February 18, 2024

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark — 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

Citizen Hurricane

What: David Milchard and Ken Lawson are Citizen Hurricane, the world’s greatest improvised rock’n’roll comedy act… in the world!

The musical comedy duo and improv comedians have toured all over North America. The Canadian Comedy Award winners will entertain with character-driven improv and hilarious songs inspired by the audience’s suggestions.

When: February 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24 plus fees, purchase online

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online here