FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & Deals

Bask in the California sun at this festive Metro Vancouver wine mingler

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 14 2024, 6:29 pm
Bask in the California sun at this festive Metro Vancouver wine mingler
California Wines Sun Fest

The Vancouver International Wine Festival is just around the corner, and we have another fantastic event that you’ll need to get your glasses ready for.

A total of 10 top wineries from the Golden State are taking over The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Wednesday, February 28 for California Wines Sun Fest.

Wine connoisseurs ready to celebrate the California dream can head to the Shipyards District landmark to enjoy a curated lineup of wines, live music, and more. Tickets for the 19+ event are on sale now.

California Wines Sun Fest

California Wines Sun Fest

California Wines Sun Fest is just one of dozens of exciting events happening at the 45th annual Vancouver International Wine Festival. The mid-week mingler features 20 wines to sample, including Cabernet Sauvignons from Chronic Cellars, LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards, The Prisoner Wine Co. and Trim.

Those looking for some Chardonnay can discover wines from Thomas Allen Vineyards & Winery and Michael David Winery. The festival is also serving up Rosé from Bonterra Organic Estates, bubbles from Chronic Cellars, a Petite Sirah from Oak Ridge Winery, and an enticing blend from Harvey & Harriet and Orin Swift.

California Wines Sun Fest

California Wines Sun Fest

Attendees can also test their wine knowledge by identifying classic California wine varieties at the interactive blind-tasting station.

Of course, the perfect wine event isn’t complete without delicious eats. That’s why guests will enjoy mouthwatering bites and comfort-food-inspired snacks. Indulge in mac and cheese croquettes, skewers and brochettes, and popcorn with truffle oil.

California Wines Sun Fest

When: February 28, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Regular tickets are $69; purchase online

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop