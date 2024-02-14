The Vancouver International Wine Festival is just around the corner, and we have another fantastic event that you’ll need to get your glasses ready for.

A total of 10 top wineries from the Golden State are taking over The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Wednesday, February 28 for California Wines Sun Fest.

Wine connoisseurs ready to celebrate the California dream can head to the Shipyards District landmark to enjoy a curated lineup of wines, live music, and more. Tickets for the 19+ event are on sale now.

California Wines Sun Fest is just one of dozens of exciting events happening at the 45th annual Vancouver International Wine Festival. The mid-week mingler features 20 wines to sample, including Cabernet Sauvignons from Chronic Cellars, LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards, The Prisoner Wine Co. and Trim.

Those looking for some Chardonnay can discover wines from Thomas Allen Vineyards & Winery and Michael David Winery. The festival is also serving up Rosé from Bonterra Organic Estates, bubbles from Chronic Cellars, a Petite Sirah from Oak Ridge Winery, and an enticing blend from Harvey & Harriet and Orin Swift.

Attendees can also test their wine knowledge by identifying classic California wine varieties at the interactive blind-tasting station.

Of course, the perfect wine event isn’t complete without delicious eats. That’s why guests will enjoy mouthwatering bites and comfort-food-inspired snacks. Indulge in mac and cheese croquettes, skewers and brochettes, and popcorn with truffle oil.

When: February 28, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Regular tickets are $69; purchase online