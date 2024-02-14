Over 90% of Saturday tickets already sold for Vancouver Sevens rugby

Vancouver Sevens is gearing up for its huge return to BC Place next week, and just like the players on the field, tickets are going fast!

HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 is taking place from February 23 to 25 when tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack the stadium each day.

The ninth year of the rugby sevens tournament is proving to be a big draw, and organizers told Daily Hive that over 90% of Saturday single-day tickets are already sold, with a possible complete sell-out happening soon.

So if you’re looking to experience the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city, make sure to get your tickets online, and soon. Long-time fans and newcomers to the sport will find lots to enjoy.

Vancouver Sevens is the fourth stop on the new HSBC SVNS series and will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including both Canada’s Women’s and Men’s Sevens Teams.

Twelve countries will be participating in the men’s tournament, including:

Argentina

Australia

Canada

Fiji

France

Great Britain

Ireland

New Zealand

Samoa

South Africa

Spain

USA

The twelve countries participating in the women’s tournament are:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Fiji

France

Great Britain

Ireland

Japan

New Zealand

South Africa

Spain

USA

All 64 matches will be open to the public, with new event times so that you have time to check out all the festivities before and after each day.

Vancouver Sevens is known as the ultimate costume party, with fans dressing up as superheroes, animals, objects, and more. You can even wear face paint to represent your country.

The weekend is filled with epic entertainment and immersive experiences. There will even be exclusive food and drink specials available at BC Place, so be sure to bring an appetite.

You don’t need to know anything about rugby for HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 to be the event of the year, so make sure to invite your friends to join in on the fun.

When: February 23 to 25, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am on Friday, 9:45 am on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission three-day and two-day passes are on sale now; single-day tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 24

With files from Rob Williams