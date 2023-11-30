15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 1 to 3
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
December is here — let the festivities begin!
If you’re looking to get into the spirit of fun, we’ve got you covered with 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from December 1 to 3. There’s the Stanley Park Christmas Train, Santa Claus Parade, and more.
For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Bright Nights and Stanley Park Christmas Train
What: This is not a drill: the Stanley Park Christmas Train is officially releasing additional tickets for the busy holiday season!
In response to high demand, the event will be extended until January 6, 2024, and an additional 17,000 tickets will be available exclusively online starting on Thursday, November 30 at 9 am.
In addition to rides on the iconic train, Bright Night guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.
When: November 30, 2023, to January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance
Tickets: $11-$15, free for children two years and under. Additional tickets will be available online starting on November 30 at 9 am.
Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.
Admission is free and the venue is also dog-friendly. Plus, make sure to arrive early on Saturday, December 2, as the first 25 people in the doors will win market money to spend at any vendor booth.
When: December 2 and 3, 2023
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Vancouver Night Market
What: Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square. From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.
Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop till they drop. Fun stores to check out include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
CandyTown Holiday Festival
What: CandyTown will be transforming the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.
New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station hosted by Happy Photo Bus and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.
Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square. There you will have a chance to win a suite for 14 of your friends and family for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.
When: December 2, 2023
Time: Noon to 5 pm
Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)
Admission: Free
Forbidden Vancouver’s Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour
What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy, and murder.
Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to 24, 2023, December 27 to 31, 2023, and January 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street
Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.
When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee
What: One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, the free outdoor celebration will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on Friday, December 1.
Guests will enjoy live entertainment, colourful photo opportunities, and free cocoa at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. Santa Claus is even rumoured to be making an appearance.
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Spirit of the Season Festival
What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, will transform Carrie Cates into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate, and more.
You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a City fire truck and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.
When: December 2, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair
What: The 42nd annual Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair is turning the Poirier Forum into a winter wonderland full of handmade crafts, food items, holiday gifts, and decor by BC-based artisans.
When: December 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Poirier Forum – 618 Poirier Forum, Coquitlam
Admission: $5 per adult, $3 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Purchase online
Krampusmarkt 2023
What: Strange Fellows Brewing presents Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.
Explore a wunderkammer of jewellery, leather, chocolate, baked goods, wall art, coffee, perfume, skincare, and more, all with a glass of cheer in hand!
When: December 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing – 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, which includes nibbles and a drink, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online
Christmas at Canada Place 2023
What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.
Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.
Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.
When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024
Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily
Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Gingerbread Lane at Hyatt Regency Vancouver
What: Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.
As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.
When: December 1 to 29, 2023
Time: Regular hotel hours
Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver – 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights
What: The Burrard Yacht Club (BYC)’s annual Festival of Lights is happening on Saturday, December 2, with dozens of boats decked out with Christmas lights sailing between the two cities.
Boats will be decorated with inflatable decorations, wreaths, and dancing LEDs, and some will even be made to look like a giant Christmas tree.
When: December 2, 2023
Time: Starts at 6 pm
Where: Sails from Burrard Yacht Club to Shipyards in North Vancouver. Then to Coal Harbour in Vancouver and back to the club.
Cost: Free
Vancouver Singing Christmas Tree
What: Broadway Church’s 54th Singing Christmas tree is full of songs, drama, dance, and more. This year’s holiday production is themed “The Christmas Express” and will treat audiences to performances by singers, an orchestra, dancers, actors, and acrobats.
When: December 1 to 4 and December 8 to 10, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm (Fridays), 3 and 7 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
Where: Broadway Church – 2700 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights
What: The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3 throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.
Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.
When: December 3, 2023
Time: 5 pm start
Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online
Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation
Plus, here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!
Ballet BC presents Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker
What: The holiday season has arrived and we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.
With 40 dancers, 250 costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)
Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $35, available online