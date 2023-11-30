15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 1 to 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

December is here — let the festivities begin!

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of fun, we’ve got you covered with 15 great events happening in Metro Vancouver from December 1 to 3. There’s the Stanley Park Christmas Train, Santa Claus Parade, and more.

What: This is not a drill: the Stanley Park Christmas Train is officially releasing additional tickets for the busy holiday season!

In response to high demand, the event will be extended until January 6, 2024, and an additional 17,000 tickets will be available exclusively online starting on Thursday, November 30 at 9 am.

In addition to rides on the iconic train, Bright Night guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $11-$15, free for children two years and under. Additional tickets will be available online starting on November 30 at 9 am.

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free and the venue is also dog-friendly. Plus, make sure to arrive early on Saturday, December 2, as the first 25 people in the doors will win market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square. From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.

Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop till they drop. Fun stores to check out include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: CandyTown will be transforming the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station hosted by Happy Photo Bus and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square. There you will have a chance to win a suite for 14 of your friends and family for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

Forbidden Vancouver’s Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy, and murder. Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates. When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to 24, 2023, December 27 to 31, 2023, and January 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street

Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee