A FREE holiday lights boat parade sails into Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 28 2023, 11:45 pm
A FREE holiday lights boat parade sails into Vancouver this weekend
Burrard Yacht Club/Facebook

Burrard Inlet between Vancouver and North Vancouver will be brightly lit in December with the return of a festive Holiday lights boat parade.

The Burrard Yacht Club (BYC)’s annual Festival of Lights is happening on Saturday, December 2, with dozens of boats decked out with Christmas lights sailing between the two cities.

Holiday lights boat parade

Burrard Yacht Club/Facebook

“Burrard Yacht Club is ringing in the holiday season with the annual holiday boat parade – the Festival of Lights,” said Garth Raven, fleet captain of BYC, in a release.

“Come down to the North Vancouver Shipyards for their Spirit of the Season celebration on the same night (December 2) for all the festivities, and to watch some of the brightest boats in the city make their way around Vancouver Harbour spreading seasonal cheer.”

Holiday lights boat parade

Burrard Yacht Club/Facebook

The holiday lights boat parade will start at Burrard Yacht Club by the Northshore Auto Mall at 6 pm, and the first stop will be the waterfront at Lonsdale Quay. Boats will then sail over to Coal Harbour before returning to the club.

Boats will be decorated with inflatable decorations, wreaths, and dancing LEDs, and some will even be made to look like a giant Christmas tree.

Holiday lights boat parade

Burrard Yacht Club/Submitted

BYC previously told Daily Hive that the ideal spots to watch would be Waterfront Park, the Lonsdale Quay Market Area, the pier at the Shipyards, or from a table at one of the waterfront restaurants in the vicinity.

“We are looking forward to a great turnout of boats this year, so you won’t want to miss it,” added Raven.

Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights

When: December 2, 2023
Time: Starts at 6 pm
Where: Sails from Burrard Yacht Club to Shipyards in North Vancouver. Then to Coal Harbour in Vancouver and back to the club.
Cost: Free

