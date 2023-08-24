15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 25 to 27

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last weekend of August?!

We better make the most of it with our latest roundup of fun things to do around Vancouver from August 25 to 27. Check out Monstercat Compound, Flats Fest, and more!

What: On Saturday, August 26, the sixth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences.

Headliners include Crankdat, an international touring artist with nearly a quarter of a billion total streams; Blanke, who was chosen as the Break Out Artist of 2019 on the Subreddit R/EDM’s best of 2019 list; and Nostalgix, a Vancouver-based producer, writer, and rapper with roots in the Canadian dance music scene and born in Iran.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Railtown, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, VIP passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from August 22 to 27 with themed games, including PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Sleep Country, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with mini bats giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: Now until August 27, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday and Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Dino Archie’s Lit In Real Life is a one-night-only comedy extravaganza with some of Canada’s top acts, including comics who have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, Netflix, Kevin Hart’s LOL, and the Just For Laughs Festival.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.50-$37.50, purchase online.

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on August 26, 2023.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Granville Block Party, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), will transform the intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street into a pedestrian-only party.

Attendees will enjoy live music, market vendors, art demos and workshops, and more. And bring your dancing shoes as the lineup of Block Party headliners includes favourites The Boom Booms, Public Disco, Van Vogue Jam, Tonye Aganaba, and Missy D.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District — Intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street

Cost: Free

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: Flats Fest, presented by Low Tide Properties, is the perfect family-friendly event for your summer weekend. Attendees will enjoy live performances by Hayley Wallis, Cody Lawless, Frankiie, and KAllITECHNIS. There will also be an artisan market, a kid’s zone with character appearances, and food trucks on Carolina Avenue.

Make sure to stay refreshed at the on-site beer garden, and head to Nemesis Coffee nearby for their signature drinks and treats.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Dantor will be coming all the way up from Mexico City to perform their most recent release, Olas Altas, in Vancouver.

A group formed by virtuoso guitarist, performer, composer, and recording artist, Daniel Torres, their brand of music spans various genres like Latin jazz, Mexican, and world music — fusing lush emotional climates and sound textures into their compositions.

When: Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25, 2023

Where: The Cultch, Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, BC

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: $45 for general and $65 for VIP. Groups of three or more receive a 20% discount. Available here.

What: Southlands Grange, in partnership with The Collective Market and Vancouver Food Truck Festival, is hosting Summer Nights at Southlands. The exciting summer evening market at the Market Square in Southlands Tsawwassen features local vendors, street entertainment by Firebelly Productions and the Carnival Band, Twixter Balloons, face painters, and more. Plus, guests can unwind at the beer garden hosted by Four Winds Brewing or enjoy delicious fare from the food trucks on site.

You can also support local vendors by shopping for fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced products at Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market. Treat yourself to fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted apothecary items.

When: Summer Nights at Southlands on August 26, 2023. Farmers Market is held every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Summer Nights), 10 am to 2 pm (Farmer’s Market)

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6388 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Time to crank up the Kate Bush because we’re runnin’ up that hill for a good cause this weekend.

The 30th annual Grouse Grind Mountain Run will return to the popular North Shore mountain trail on Saturday, August 26. Participants of all ages will take on “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” in the event’s first running since 2019. And there are cash prizes up for grabs.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11:45 am

Where: Grouse Mountain

What: Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront this weekend for the city’s second annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This free event is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features a day full of activities, entertainment, and of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Multi-platinum and Juno-nominated artist Vance Joy will perform at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby on Friday, August 25.

Joy is best known for his worldwide smash hit, “Riptide,” off his debut EP, God Loves You When You’re Dancing, and featured on his first studio album, Dream Your Life Away. The catchy track holds the record for the most weeks in the top 100 of the ARIA Singles Chart.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Richmond Maritime Festival at the Britannia Shipyards features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more.

You can also walk the 190-metre dock to discover unique wooden boats and ships, including the SS Master, a steam-powered tugboat with a fascinating history, and the Silver Ann, a stunning restored wooden gillnetter.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: The 1931 Gallery Bistro at Vancouver Art Gallery will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition!

Starting August 22, the restaurant will be extending its opening hours and adding a brand new happy hour menu that’s sure to take your dining experience to new heights. The menu will be available seven days a week from 5 pm to 8 pm — except for Tuesdays when happy hour lasts all day.

You will also be able to enjoy live performances from local jazz performers every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday as you indulge in incredible food, take in the stunning city views, and enjoy the enchanting ambience.

When: Daily

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: Music from the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series will be performed by a full orchestra, while storylines from both TV shows will be played in HD on a giant screen.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure was created and produced by Overlook Events, and the concert originally debuted in Paris in 2018 as part of the 30th anniversary of the series in Europe. Attendees at the Orpheum will hear a 60-piece orchestra, live vocals, and music from Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.

When: August 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online