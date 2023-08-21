Ahoy there: Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grab your sailor cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning to shore.

The City of Richmond announced today that the popular Richmond Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27 at the Britannia Shipyards The 20th annual event features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Richmond Events (@funrichmond) Guests can explore the eight-acre National Historic Site in Steveston from 11 am to 6 pm each day.

You can also walk the 190-metre dock to discover unique wooden boats and ships, including the SS Master, a steam-powered tugboat with a fascinating history, and the Silver Ann, a stunning restored wooden gillnetter.

Those looking to set sail can climb aboard the MV Gikumi, a restored 1954 West Coast work boat, for a two-hour exploration of the Fraser River’s Cannery Channel.

Tours are presented in partnership with Tourism Richmond and run each day of the festival. Admission is $80-$90 plus GST and service charges.

Attendees will want to drop anchor for the many performances by local musicians and artists including the Seabillys, Blackthorn Blossoms, Yuki the Juggler, and more.

There will also be maritime-themed puppet shows, interactive arts and crafts, and a cool-down zone in the shade of The Captain’s Quarters.

And no festival is complete without a variety of delicious food vendors on site, and visitors will want to pack an appetite so they can enjoy dishes from Japadog, Dos Amigos, Takenaka, and more.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free