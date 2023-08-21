EventsSummer

Ahoy there: Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 21 2023, 5:31 pm
Ahoy there: Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this weekend
Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

Grab your sailor cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning to shore.

The City of Richmond announced today that the popular Richmond Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27 at the Britannia Shipyards

The 20th annual event features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more.

Guests can explore the eight-acre National Historic Site in Steveston from 11 am to 6 pm each day.

You can also walk the 190-metre dock to discover unique wooden boats and ships, including the SS Master, a steam-powered tugboat with a fascinating history, and the Silver Ann, a stunning restored wooden gillnetter.

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

Those looking to set sail can climb aboard the MV Gikumi, a restored 1954 West Coast work boat, for a two-hour exploration of the Fraser River’s Cannery Channel.

Tours are presented in partnership with Tourism Richmond and run each day of the festival. Admission is $80-$90 plus GST and service charges.

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

Attendees will want to drop anchor for the many performances by local musicians and artists including the Seabillys, Blackthorn Blossoms, Yuki the Juggler, and more.

There will also be maritime-themed puppet shows, interactive arts and crafts, and a cool-down zone in the shade of The Captain’s Quarters.

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

And no festival is complete without a variety of delicious food vendors on site, and visitors will want to pack an appetite so they can enjoy dishes from Japadog, Dos Amigos, Takenaka, and more.

Richmond Maritime Festival 2023

When: August 26 and 27, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond
Admission: Free

