This virtuosic music group is bringing their newest album to Vancouver

Coming to the Clutch’s Historic Theatre on August 24 and 25, 2023, Dantor will be coming all the way up from Mexico City to perform their most recent release, Olas Altas, in Vancouver.

A group formed by virtuoso guitarist, performer, composer and recording artist, Daniel Torres, their brand of music spans various genres like Latin jazz, Mexican, and world music — fusing lush emotional climates and sound textures into their compositions.

Having toured extensively through Mexico, the US, South America, and Europe, Dantor’s Olas Altas has toured Spain and Portugal.

This is a presentation by NORTE Latin Music and Culture Society, as well as Falcon Media, and the show promises to be a multimedia immersive experience that will accompany their hypnotic sound.

Continuing on their inaugural promotional Canadian tour, Dantor’s Olas Altas will also be performing in Whitehorse, Yukon at the Yukon Arts Centre, at 7 pm on August 29, 2023.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for their show at Historic Theatre, The Clutch, with prices starting at $45 for general admission. Groups of three or more can also receive a 20% discount.

When: Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25, 2023

Where: The Cultch, Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, BC

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: $45 for general and $65 for VIP. Groups of three or more receive a 20% discount. Available here.