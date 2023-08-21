You could win a cash prize by climbing the Grouse Grind this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Time to crank up the Kate Bush because we’re runnin’ up that hill for a good cause this weekend.

The 30th annual Grouse Grind Mountain Run will return to the popular North Shore mountain trail on Saturday, August 26.

Participants of all ages will take on “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” in the event’s first running since 2019. And there are cash prizes up for grabs.

This year’s event features a cash prize for both male and female top finishers.

1st place: $1,000

2nd place: $500

3rd place: $250

There will also be prizes for the top male and female in each age category, top teams of 5+ (average of top 5 times), and the top family team.

“While the Grouse Grind is a challenging hike on any given day, the Mountain Run takes the intensity to a whole new level,” said Madelaine Twomey, Communications Manager of Grouse Mountain Resort, in a release. “Athletes sprint, jog, or power-walk their way up the mountain, aiming for their personal best times.”

“It’s a race against both the clock and their own physical limits, and the atmosphere is electric with camaraderie and shared enthusiasm. Those looking to sprint up the mountain will be expected to set times of about 30 minutes or less for the women’s and men’s categories.”

After completing their hike up the Grind, participants are invited to continue the fun at the post-race celebration in the Mountaintop Plaza.

Recuperate and celebrate in the recovery zone, enjoy a BBQ and a live DJ, check out the interactive partner activations, and cheer the winners during the award presentations.

The event also encourages participants to raise funds in support of North Shore Rescue. In addition, Grouse Mountain will donate a portion of each registration from the Grouse Grind Mountain Run to the volunteer community-based search and rescue organization.

More information, including how to register, can be found online.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11:45 am

Where: Grouse Mountain