15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 23 to 25

Looking for something fun to do around Vancouver? We've got you covered!

Here are 15 fantastic things to do around Vancouver from August 22 to 24. The Granville Block Party, Pacific Nations Cup, and more. And if you’re driving through Surrey on Saturday, be mindful of the thousands of cyclists hitting the road for a good cause.

What: Summer fun is coming to downtown Vancouver with the return of the Granville Block Party in August.

The second annual two-day street festival will kick off August 24 and features musical talent at its main stage, street performers, a kids area, food, and drinks. The event is fully licensed with two on-site bars, and refreshments are overseen by Red Truck Beer.

When: August 24 and 25, 2024

Where: Robson Street and Granville Street intersection

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Cost: Free

What: Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 24, for the city’s third annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This popular event, presented by the Hyack Festival Association, features a day full of activities, entertainment, and, of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 3 to 9:30 pm, the fireworks display will begin at 9 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The second annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival, presented by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Penmar Community Arts Society, will be held at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club (SFGC) on Saturday, August 24.

At the all-ages event, guests will enjoy great live music, explore the Little Campbell Hatchery, visit food vendors and a beer garden, and more. Performers this year include Daniel Wesley, Camaro 67, Brass Camel, Antonio Larosa, and Fionn.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club — 1284 184th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, available online

Light Up Chinatown! What: The fourth annual Light Up Chinatown! will be held on August 24 and 25 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood. Everyone is invited to enjoy live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique street food creations during the free event. Plus, there are some epic prizes to be won. When: August 24 to 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free Harambeecouver Afro Folk Music Festival What: The Harambeecouver Afro Folk Music Festival, organized by The Great Lakes Society, is a celebration of African and folk music, bringing together diverse communities in the Greater Vancouver area. Festivities include a multicultural parade, live music and dance, and interactive workshops that promote cross-cultural understanding and artistic expression. Highlights of Harambeecouver Afro Folk Music Festival include a dialogue on Zoom about the Organization of African Unity (OAU) for the African Diaspora on August 23. There will also be the Harambeecouver Fest at Davie Plaza on August 24 and 25, and Harambeecouver Festival on August 31 at the ShipYards in North Vancouver. When: August 23, 24, 25 and 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Underground Comedy Club presents Vancouver’s Bradley Sakawsky in a radical night of laughs. Get ready for a lineup of the city’s funniest comedians curated by Sakaswsky, with huge laughs, unique points of view, and more.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $14.95 plus fees; purchase online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction continues on the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is slated to open in 2026.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and includes Fair admission. Purchase online

What: The sixth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers and dahlias starting on Thursday, August 8.

Open as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features dozens of varieties of stunning flowers and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 8, 2024, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: Noon to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms — 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Advance tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Admission at the gates is $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Children 12 and under are $5 and ages 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils until August 25.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Now until August 25, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Josh Cellars and BCLIQUOR team up for a delectable food and wine pairing event. Take your canapé experience to the next level with the bold and robust Cabernet Sauvignon, the crisp and citrusy Josh Chardonnay, and the versatile and fruit-forward Legacy Red Blend. Each wine is expertly paired to highlight the flavours of your bite-sized creations.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The third annual Black Block Party, founded by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 24, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The free event is open to everyone and features live performances by Black artists, over 20 vendors, and more.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grab your sailor’s cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning to shore.

The 21st annual Richmond Maritime Festival features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live concerts, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more.

When: August 24 and 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free