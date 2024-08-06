EventsSummerOutdoors

Richmond Sunflower Festival opens its blooming fields this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 6 2024, 8:53 pm
Richmond Sunflower Festival/Facebook

Floral fans who can’t get enough sunshine and summertime in their life will want to head to Richmond starting this week.

The sixth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers and dahlias starting on Thursday, August 8.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features dozens of varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

Richmond Sunflower Festival is organized by the family who also presents Richmond Country Farm’s popular autumn tradition, The Pumpkin Patch.

You can also enjoy tasting flights of hand-crafted, small-lot wines at the estate winery, Country Vines.

The popular wagon rides have returned and will drop you off in the massive flower fields. Keep an eye out for the hidden photo-ops with the colourful flower wagon, and dogs and leashed animals are allowed in the fields.

Temperatures are looking hot for the rest of the summer, so stay refreshed with a cold drink and other treats from local food vendors. Guests can also see if they can wind their way through the sunflower maze.

Richmond Sunflower Festival/Facebook

And on your way out, make sure to pick up some fresh berries and delicious corn from Richmond Country Farms Market. It’ll be a perfect treat for a fun day out in the fields.

When: August 8, 2024, for as long as the flowers are blooming
Time: Noon to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)
Where: Richmond Country Farms — 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Cost: Advance tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Admission at the gates is $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Children 12 and under are $5 and ages 3 and under are free. Purchase online

