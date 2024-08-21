Just for Laughs returns from bankruptcy with new Vancouver dates

Heads up, comedy lovers. Just for Laughs is making a comeback, and the dates for the next Vancouver festival have just been announced.

Quebec-based ComediHa!, the new owners of the Just for Laughs brand, revealed that its next West Coast event will happen this winter.

ComediHa! acquired numerous Just For Laughs assets in June during the latter’s restructuring after filing for notice of intention to make a proposal to creditors under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

“We couldn’t be more excited to present these incredible festivals under the new leadership of ComediHa!” said Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president of the entertainment company, in a release. “Each of these festivals holds a long and significant history that we deeply respect and cherish. Working with our festival partners, we are bringing a new breath and vision into these events, which we believe will resonate with both long-time fans and new audiences alike. “I’d also like to acknowledge our exceptional programming team, some returning and some new programmers, who are working swiftly and diligently to put together some truly remarkable lineups. Their dedication and creativity are at the heart of what will make these festivals a resounding success.”

Just for Laughs Vancouver will return for its ninth edition from February 13 to 22, 2025. The ten-day festival is expected to draw some of comedy’s biggest stars to stages throughout the city.

The 2024 Vancouver festival featured luminaries including Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, Ronny Chieng, and Bob the Drag Queen. Homegrown talent was also showcased in the Best of the West series.

“Programming these festivals is an exciting opportunity to innovate while staying true to the core of what has made Just For Laughs so special for over four decades,” said Nick Brazao, Head of Programming at Just For Laughs. “We’re focused on curating a diverse mix of established names and emerging talent to platform and celebrate comedy’s best.

“We’re embracing the industry’s dynamic future, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience what we’re putting together.”

Other Just for Laughs festivals announced today include a fall event in Sydney, a winter festival in Bermuda, and a return to Montreal next summer.