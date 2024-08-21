A family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to Chinatown returns this weekend, and foodies are in for a treat!

The fourth annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening on August 24 and 25 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique street food creations during the free event. Plus, there are some epic prizes to be won.

“Light Up Chinatown! is a celebration of Chinatown, welcoming everyone to visit and support all of the remarkable businesses that are the backbone of this community,” said Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, in a release. “The excellence and culture of Chinatown is on full display during the festival.

“It’s an atmosphere of excitement and positivity in a Chinatown of the past, present, and future. I’m really excited for everyone to join us again this year.”

Thousands are expected to attend the two-day event, which this year will debut 10 exclusive street food creations handpicked by acclaimed Vancouver chefs with a special connection to Chinatown. Visitors can pre-purchase sets of five tickets to sample the unique dishes served at Hawker’s Lane food stalls.

The list of chefs includes:

Roger Ma of Boulevard Kitchen

Brandon Grossutti and Wesley Young of Pidgin

Will Lew of Pacific Reach

Clay Yen of Juke Fried Chicken & Rib

Sharon Chan of Mama in the Kitchen

Kim Tran of DD Mau

Sean Heather of Irish Heather

Mark Singson of Mabuhay

William Liu of Kam Wai Dim Sum

Alain Chow of Bao Bei

Light Up Chinatown! is once again fully licensed, allowing attendees 19+ with a valid ID to enjoy beer, wine, and spirits while exploring the festival site. Secret speakeasy Laowai is also creating a special Light Up Chinatown! signature cocktail that you’ll want to try.

Shoppers can visit local merchants to discover exclusive discounts throughout the neighbourhood. They can also collect stamps for a chance to win prizes such as tickets to see Billie Eilish or Usher, VIP tickets to the premiere opening of Cirque du Soleil’s Echo, a signed Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks jersey, and more.

Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, traditional lion dances, martial arts demos, walking tours, and a kid’s zone at the annual festival.

When: August 24 to 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free