Here's what the weather will be for Metro Vancouver fireworks fest this weekend

The 2024 Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival is happening this weekend in New Westminster and it promises to be a full day of fun.

However, will you need to pack an umbrella for the festivities?

With a “seesaw-like weather forecast” ahead for Metro Vancouver, including sunshine, rain and lightning, you’ll want to be dressed for the weather when you look up to the skies over the Fraser River.

The dazzling fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks will light up the skies over the Fraser River at 9 pm.

The current Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast for the Vancouver region calls for sunshine during the day and clouds for the evening.

It’s a brighter forecast than what we’ll see mid-week, which includes the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Festivities kick off at 3 pm with a marketplace full of artisan vendors and exhibitors at the Westminster Quay and boardwalk. Shop for handcrafted items, freshly baked goods, and health and wellness products.

You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best viewing spot of the live entertainment beginning at 3:20 pm with words of welcome. Performers include In Movement Dance Co., singer Miss Shauna, and Juno nominee Marlin Ramazzini.

Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival features a Kids Zone with face painting, colouring and crafts, and active playing.

If all the fun is amping up your appetite, you can check out the variety of food vendors, including Hugs Mini Donuts, Citrus Tsunami, Creme Brulee To Go, and The Banana Bike.

A beverage garden hosted by Steel & Oak Brewing will also be on site.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 3 to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin at 9 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free