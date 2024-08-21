The rugby battle of the summer is coming to Vancouver, as the Canadian men’s rugby team is hitting BC Place for an epic face-off against Japan to kick off the Pacific Nations Cup.

Kicking off Sunday, August 25 at 2 pm, this match marks the fifth time that BC Place has hosted an international test match and the first time Canada’s men’s rugby team has played in Vancouver since 2019.

This will be Canada’s only stop in pool play before they gear up to hit the international stage, so it’s definitely a match you won’t want to miss!

The Pacific Nations Cup is a reimagined competition with six teams participating over five weekends happening across the globe.

This match is coming off the heels of an exciting two-match tour in July, which saw the men’s team playing in Ottawa at TD Place hosting Scotland for the Douglas Horn Cup. They also got their first win off Romania since 1995, beating them 35 to 22.

You can also catch Olympic silver medalists Piper Logan and Charity Williams from the Canada’s women’s sevens team signing autographs before the match in the BC Place concourse from 1 pm until 2 pm.

“Rugby Canada is excited to be returning to Ottawa and Vancouver this summer with our Canadian Men’s Rugby Team,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys in a press release.

“Both Ottawa and Vancouver have been great supporters of rugby in Canada, and we are looking forward to seeing our men’s team play three valuable international test matches in front of home crowds.”

So mark your calendars for Sunday, August 25 because tickets for team Canada’s Pacific Nations Cup match against Japan are on sale now.

When: Sunday, August 25

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Time: Kick-off is at 2 pm

Tickets: Tickets are available now starting at $43.90