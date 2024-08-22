Here's why thousands of cyclists are closing Metro Vancouver roads this weekend

Thousands of cyclists will be rolling through Surrey this weekend, and though traffic may be impacted, it’s all for an important cause.

BC Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure is a two-day, 200- or 260-km ride that raises funds for life-saving cancer research in the province.

The largest cycling fundraiser in BC will begin at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday morning, and a traffic advisory has been issued for commuters and residents of the area.

“Motorists are urged to keep roadways safe as over 1,500 cyclists participate in the annual Tour de Cure, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals this weekend,” said organizers in a release. “The funds raised support advancing breakthroughs and innovation across BC Cancer’s world-class centres and research programs.”

The inaugural ride was held in 2009 and officially rebranded and named Tour de Cure in 2019. Participants have raised over $124 million to date, with over 2,000 riders and volunteers coming together each year to fundraise, grow awareness, and ride together.

Road closures and traffic impacts for Tour de Cure’s first morning through Surrey include:

60 Avenue Westbound between Highway 15 and 168 Street from 7:20 am to 8 am

168 Street Southbound between 60 Avenue and 32 Avenue from 7:20 am to 8:15 am

184 Street closed Between 53 Avenue and 32 Avenue, limiting other traffic on 184 Street to 8 Avenue, Campbell Heights, from 8 am to 9 am

Tour de Cure has also released an online cyclist safety and training guide with tips on how participants can remain safe while sharing the road with cyclists and drivers.

“It goes without saying that this annual fundraiser is close to so many, as one in two British Columbians will face cancer at some point in their lifetime. Over 30,000 people in BC are diagnosed each year, and rates are rising due to our growing and aging population,” added organizers.

“With around 2,000 riders set to participate this year, the opportunity to raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation and its journey to make an impact is at an all-time high.”

Tour de Cure riders will depart from Cloverdale, camp overnight at Chilliwack Heritage Park, and reach the finish line in Hope on Sunday, August 25.

You can also support Tour de Cure by donating through its website.