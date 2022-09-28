Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiore | ITALIAN RESTAURANT (@fioreyvr)

South Granville is now sadly short one fantastic Italian restaurant. Fiore – which is run by the same folks behind Kitsilano’s Fiore Famiglia, the brand-new Brasserie Coquette, and The Stable House Bistro – has quietly closed its doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cheshire Cheese (@cheshirecheeserestaurant)

North Vancouver’s Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, a British-style pub on the second floor of the Lonsdale Quay, has closed its doors after 36 years in business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yagger’s Kits (@yaggerskits)

Yagger’s Kitsilano, the 2884 West Broadway bar that has been around for the last 11 years, shared on its social media that it would be closing for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Leaf Brewing Company (@greenleafbrew)

Green Leaf Brewing Company has quietly closed its doors and ceased operations. The brewery, which has been operating since 2013, had a prime location in Lonsdale Quay with a killer waterfront patio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coming Home (@cominghomecoffeehouse)

The owner of Coming Home Coffee House announced the cafe’s imminent closure earlier this month. Known affectionately as “Le Grandma,” Guy shared on the business’ Instagram account that this Sunday, September 18 would be the cafe’s last day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)

The Keefer Yard, a beloved Vancouver public space that offered an open-air bar and outdoor mini golf during the pandemic, is being forced to close. The Keefer Yard announced the news in an unfortunate Instagram post set to the tune of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtuous Pie (@virtuous_pie)

Virtuous Pie – the locally founded plant-based pizza joint with two locations in Vancouver, one in Victoria, and, in a very unexpected move, plans for one to open in Germany soon – announced it has closed its location at UBC’s Wesbrook Village.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiBo (@bibo_vancouver)

BiBo, which currently operates one other outpost at Richmond’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, thanked its customers for the years of support at the 1835 W 4th Avenue address.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fets Whisky Kitchen (@whisky_kitchen)

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – will officially be closing at the end of this year.

With files from Daryn Wright and Amir Ali