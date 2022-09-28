Here’s a sign to plan a trip to the Sunshine Coast this fall: highly anticipated restaurant Brassica is opening next month.

The community-to-table concept will be opening on October 5 at 292 Gower Point Road in Lower Gibsons.

This new 2,450 sq ft space boasts a full bar and 40 seats in its dining room, as well as 40 more patio seats overlooking the marina.

Brassica’s menu comes from chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince. Patrons can expect dishes made with fresh local ingredients.

“We look forward to cooking for our friends, neighbours, and community, as well as visitors to the Coast,” says Chen, executive chef of Brassica.

“Our menu is inspired by the changing seasons and all the fresh local ingredients we have access to here on the Coast and around BC. Hilary and I have had a great time working with our Coast farmers, such as Hannah and Mel at Grounded Acres, Raquel at Hough Heritage, and Farmer Dan.”

While dishes will rotate with the seasons, highlights include Delicata Squash Tempura, Applewood Smoked Sockeye Salmon, and Butter Roasted Ling Cod to name just a few.

For drinks, there will be wine, beer, cocktails, and lots of local names like 101 Brewhouse and Distillery, Sunday Cider, Banditry, and Gibsons Tapworks.

After launch, you can find Brassica open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch, happy hour, and dinner service, from 12 pm to 8:30 pm.

Brassica

Address: 292 Gower Point Road, Sunshine Coast

Instagram