While homegrown chains like Tim Hortons expand their reach around the globe, international concepts like Pret A Manger are expanding here in Canada.

We’ve known Pret, the world-famous sandwich shop from the UK, was coming to Canada for a while now. The brand launched its first Canadian location in Vancouver in late July, followed by its first Toronto outpost in September.

Now, with locations in two of Canada’s major cities successfully launched, Pret has announced plans for a “Canadian Pop-Up Invasion.”

According to the brand, this entails a two-year, multi-phase launch that will see several Pret pop-ups open at A&W locations in the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

“We are thrilled to launch Pret A Manger in Canada; the success of our first pop-up is a testament to Canadians’ love of fresh, quality food that Pret serves up daily,” said Susan Senecal, chief executive officer of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

“The idea of grab-and-go made from fresh, delicious ingredients made bringing the joy of Pret to Canada an obvious choice. Opening in cities like Toronto and Vancouver was key to going beyond Pret lovers and simply providing more options for busy Canadians on the go.”

We’ll keep you posted as more pop-up locations are announced. For now, check out the existing Pret locations and be sure to pop in if you’re nearby.