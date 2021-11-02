Summer weather has left the chat, but that doesn’t mean patio season is over.

In fact, there are tons of great and super comfortable patios around the city that offer warm and cozy vibes for you to make the most of your meals during these upcoming cold months.

You might also like: Ça Marche Crêperie slated to open in Vancouver soon

Canadian star Dan Levy to host a new cooking show all about brunch

9 places you can order soup for delivery in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black+Blue (@blackandblueyvr)

This fine-dining restaurant has an enchanted and magical patio that can take your dinner experience to the next level. The Roof, which is their third floor outdoor restaurant and lounge, is Vancouver’s largest rooftop dining destination.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNCOAST ENCLOSURES (@suncoast_enclosures)

Banter Room has an exquisite outdoor patio that is entirely covered and perfect for any weather. Not to mention, it is also home to a beautifully painted Alice in Wonderland mural that’s great for a photo op or a fun conversation with friends.

Address: 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-1039

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)

The Keefer Yard at Keefer Bar is perfect for a chill night out with friends and family. Their outdoor bar features vibrant colours, décor, mini-golf, and live music.

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1961

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brix & Mortar Yaletown (@brix_vancouver)

The fully covered patio at Brix & Mortar allows guests to indulge in their favourite fine dining meal surrounded by beautiful décor, without being subjected to Vancouver’s moody weather.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915 9463

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar)

Sandbar Seafood Restaurant offers up one of the best views of the city directly from their patio. Not only can you catch a stunning view of the water, but the patio is heated and will keep you safe from the waves.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anh and Chi (@anhandchi)

Anh and Chi’s has a glass-covered, heated patio that is not only pleasing to the eye but pleasing to the soul. It’s the perfect spot for indulging in their famous Vietnamese dishes.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vij’s (@eatdrinkvijs)

Thanks to the heated and rustic patio at Vij’s, you can devour a delectable Indian fusion meal all fall long, in a comfortable and chic garden oasis.

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-6664

Facebook | Instagram