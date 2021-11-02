Covered and heated patios in Vancouver to check out
Summer weather has left the chat, but that doesn’t mean patio season is over.
In fact, there are tons of great and super comfortable patios around the city that offer warm and cozy vibes for you to make the most of your meals during these upcoming cold months.
Black + Blue
This fine-dining restaurant has an enchanted and magical patio that can take your dinner experience to the next level. The Roof, which is their third floor outdoor restaurant and lounge, is Vancouver’s largest rooftop dining destination.
Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777
Banter Room
Banter Room has an exquisite outdoor patio that is entirely covered and perfect for any weather. Not to mention, it is also home to a beautifully painted Alice in Wonderland mural that’s great for a photo op or a fun conversation with friends.
Address: 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-1039
The Keefer Yard
The Keefer Yard at Keefer Bar is perfect for a chill night out with friends and family. Their outdoor bar features vibrant colours, décor, mini-golf, and live music.
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961
Brix & Mortar
The fully covered patio at Brix & Mortar allows guests to indulge in their favourite fine dining meal surrounded by beautiful décor, without being subjected to Vancouver’s moody weather.
Address: 1137 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-915 9463
The Sandbar
Sandbar Seafood Restaurant offers up one of the best views of the city directly from their patio. Not only can you catch a stunning view of the water, but the patio is heated and will keep you safe from the waves.
Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030
Anh and Chi
Anh and Chi’s has a glass-covered, heated patio that is not only pleasing to the eye but pleasing to the soul. It’s the perfect spot for indulging in their famous Vietnamese dishes.
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Vij’s
Thanks to the heated and rustic patio at Vij’s, you can devour a delectable Indian fusion meal all fall long, in a comfortable and chic garden oasis.
Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-6664