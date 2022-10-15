10 Halloween costumes only Vancouverites will understand

With Halloween right around the corner, do you have your costume yet? Forget about witches and mummies. This year, you can pick a costume that speaks to your city.

Though you might have to explain yourself at your office Halloween party, we’re sure you’re guaranteed at least a sympathetic chuckle or an “Oh, I see it” from the crowd.

1. The northern lights

This one’s a pretty costume idea with lots of room for creativity. It’s been an unusual year where you can see the northern lights from Vancouver lately, so show off your love of the aurora borealis this Halloween.

2. The Vancouver Grizzlies

Such a fun and easy one to put together, especially as a group costume. Vancouver misses its Grizzlies so much, maybe people will even buy you a drink at the bar!

3. A Lil Baby Rioter

Lil Baby caused a riot during Vancouver's Breakout Festival which isn't usual as festivals go, except for the fact the headlining rapper was nowhere to be found on stage … or anywhere at the venue!!! https://t.co/aE7wfhd40R — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2022

This one might be too soon. After Lil Baby was a no-show, concertgoers disrespectfully trashed the venue. To complete the look, dress like a Gen-Z Lil Baby fan and put together an oversized T-shirt (or no shirt at all like some rioters wore) with baggy pants.

4. Angry Rogers customer

While a costume based on the historic Rogers outage is not unique to Vancouver, everyone remembers where they were the day the internet went out. To pull off this look, you must appear dishevelled and ask everyone at the party for the wifi password.

5. Deadpool/Ryan Reynolds

Try dressing up as Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character for some Vancouver-centric cosplaying. Then, you can eat at his favourite restaurant or get some of his wife’s favourite donuts to cure your Halloween hangover.

6. Superman

Another superhero choice is to be Superman filming in Vancouver! Your friends can be your camera crew and follow you around, too.

7. California Roll

You already eat sushi all the time. Now, you can BE the sushi. Vancouver’s relationship with sushi is legendary, and since we invented the California Roll, why not honour it this Halloween?

8. A three-foot-long hotdog from Nat Bailey Stadium

This one is so easy. Get a hot dog costume and put a Vancouver Canadians ballcap on top. Show off how much you love the three-foot-long hot dog. Also, you could easily adapt this look with accessories and be a Japadog instead.

9. Barge

We already saw the best barge costume ever, but there is still plenty of room for you to barge into a Halloween party in true Vancouver fashion.

10. Broken Vancouver attraction

Unfortunate seeing a portion of the 2010 Olympic flame smashed… pic.twitter.com/ylJfj35Joc — James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) October 2, 2022

Take your pick from the toppled Gassy Jack statue to the shattered Gastown steam clock and the Olympic Cauldron.