Vancouver photographer captures northern lights over the city (VIDEO)

You can add the northern lights to the list of Vancouver’s wonders.

Vancouver photographer Jordan Leigh was up late last night capturing the magical aurora borealis over the city late Saturday night.

“I set up at Spanish Banks around 11:30 pm and stayed till about 12:45 am,” Leigh told Daily Hive.

He posted three timelapse sequences composed of 100, 120, and 55 photos each. In the third sequence, you can really see the glowing green of the northern lights.

The cargo ships also had green lights, and Leigh said it adds to the images.

Leigh told Daily Hive that while the vibrancy of the colours was only visible through the camera, if you kept looking with just your eyeballs – you could see “a very noticeable green tint in the sky, sometimes even purple,” he said.

Even the camera on his phone was able to pick up on the lights, so you don’t have to be a professional photographer to get a snap of them!

If you want to see the lights for yourself, Leigh said you should aim to watch them on a clear night, head further north, or go somewhere with minimal or no city lights. He’s also had some success with astrophotography around Squamish and Whistler.

Did you capture the northern lights in Vancouver this weekend? Send us your photos at [email protected]