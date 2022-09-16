8 magical and mystical stores in Metro Vancouver

Need some good vibes? Check out a local metaphysical shop in your neighbourhood. There’s something being around all those crystals that just feels good!

Many of the magical stores on this list offer workshops, tarot readings, classes, and more to dive even deeper into the mysteries.

Whether you’re looking for a new tarot deck, whimsigoth decor, or just browsing for Halloween inspiration – these magical stores have you covered.

1. Dragonspace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dragonspace (@dragonspace__)

Hidden on Granville Island, Dragonspace has jewellery, homewares, books, art, and more for lovers of fantasy. If you’re a fan of faeries, The Lord of the Rings, or even Harry Potter – you’re certain to find something here you just have to have.

Address: Granville Island, 1551 Johnston Street, #106

Website | Instagram

2. Earth & Sol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth & Sol (@earthandsolinc)



This light and hippie-esque Lonsdale shop has ethical fashions, a great selection of crystals, and tons of incense to transform your home and closet into a mystical realm.

Address: 61 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Website | Instagram

3. Banyen Books & Sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi (@simi_reads)

Easily the most magical bookstore in Vancouver, Banyen in Kitsilano has a large section of the store devoted to selling spiritual paraphrenia from yoga gear and tarot decks to singing meditation bowls and figures of deities for your home.

Address: 3608 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Website | Instagram

4. Phoenix Rising Emporium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Downtown Langley, BC (@discoverdowntownlangley)



Find books, candles, jewellery, crystals, and more at this Langley shop. It also sources fair trade goods from around the world while also featuring local artists’ work.

Address: 20499 Fraser Highway, Langley

Website | Instagram 20499 Fraser Highway, Langley

5. Utopia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utopia: Sacred Space (@utopia_sacred_space)



Drop by for a tarot reading at this North Shore spot. Steep in its cozy, boho vibes while you pick up a few metaphysical goodies for your home.

Address: 1826 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Website | Instagram

6. Liberate Your True Self

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Thomas (@leftmark_)



This magical Port Moody offers workshops and chakra-clearing programs while selling unique gemstones, divination tools, books, and more.

Address: 2220 Vintner Street, Port Moody

Website | Instagram

7. Serendipity’s Backyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metaphysical Gift Shop (@serendipitys_steveston)



This secret spot in Steveston sells all your metaphysical favourites like salt lamps, oracle cards, and crystals. It is also community-minded, offering readings and workshops to bring people together.

Address: 12111 1st Avenue, Richmond

Website | Instagram

8. The Oracle Emporium & Gifts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OracleEmporium (@oracleemporium)



This West Van spot is perfect for trying out a tarot reading or just browsing from their big selection of gifts, jewellery, clothes, journals, and other eclectic finds.

Address: 1425 Marine Drive #115, West Vancouver

Website | Instagram