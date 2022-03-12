Here's why Ryan Reynolds is obsessed with this hidden Greek restaurant in Vancouver
We might not be able to afford a multi-million dollar mansion like Drake, but we can live like an A-lister when we eat at their favourite restaurants.
Since Reynold’s new film The Adam Project just dropped on Netflix, the star sat down with the film’s director Shawn Levy to talk and they let slip their favourite places in Vancouver to eat.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s a Greek restaurant, it’s incredible,” Reynolds said.
Minerva’s is a Mediterranean restaurant in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood that’s been around since 1975, making it older than Reynolds himself.
If they’ve been around for so long, they must be doing something right. Here’s why Reynolds might have big love for the small restaurant:
It’s hidden
Located at 2411 West 41st Avenue by Balsam Street, Minerva’s is far from the hustle and bustle of places like Gastown, Yaletown, or even Kitsilano.
The Kerrisdale area it’s in is a peaceful neighbourhood, almost like a little village.
This is probably exactly the vibe you want as a celebrity after a long day of shooting – fewer people taking sneaky iPhone pictures of you while you dig into your favourite dish.
It’s got comfort food
View this post on Instagram
Nothing is better on a cold and rainy Vancouver day than tucking into comfort classics. Their menu features everything from chicken strips and wings to lasagna and pizza sure to perk you up.
It’s got Mediterranean classics
View this post on Instagram
Souvlaki. Grilled halloumi salad. Roast lamb. Kalamari. Roasted potatoes. Everything you love about Greek food is served up in big portions here to feed your Mediterranean food cravings.
The love is mutual
View this post on Instagram
Right after Reynolds gave his favourite restaurant a big shout-out, they dedicated a cocktail to the actor, using a bottle of liquor he gifted to them.
“Tonight’s feature cocktail “Coast City” is dedicated to you,” they posted to Instagram. It’s made with Aviation Gin, St-Germain, Giffard pear syrup, pear juice, cucumber juice, and citrus.