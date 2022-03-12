Here's why Ryan Reynolds is obsessed with this hidden Greek restaurant in Vancouver

We might not be able to afford a multi-million dollar mansion like Drake, but we can live like an A-lister when we eat at their favourite restaurants.

Since Reynold’s new film The Adam Project just dropped on Netflix, the star sat down with the film’s director Shawn Levy to talk and they let slip their favourite places in Vancouver to eat.

When asked if they had any favourite restaurants in BC, Reynolds replied, “My favourite restaurant in the world is Minerva’s .”

“It’s a Greek restaurant, it’s incredible,” Reynolds said.

Minerva’s is a Mediterranean restaurant in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood that’s been around since 1975, making it older than Reynolds himself.

If they’ve been around for so long, they must be doing something right. Here’s why Reynolds might have big love for the small restaurant:

It’s hidden

Located at 2411 West 41st Avenue by Balsam Street, Minerva’s is far from the hustle and bustle of places like Gastown, Yaletown, or even Kitsilano.

The Kerrisdale area it’s in is a peaceful neighbourhood, almost like a little village.

This is probably exactly the vibe you want as a celebrity after a long day of shooting – fewer people taking sneaky iPhone pictures of you while you dig into your favourite dish.

It’s got comfort food

Nothing is better on a cold and rainy Vancouver day than tucking into comfort classics. Their menu features everything from chicken strips and wings to lasagna and pizza sure to perk you up.

It’s got Mediterranean classics

Souvlaki. Grilled halloumi salad. Roast lamb. Kalamari. Roasted potatoes. Everything you love about Greek food is served up in big portions here to feed your Mediterranean food cravings.

The love is mutual

Right after Reynolds gave his favourite restaurant a big shout-out, they dedicated a cocktail to the actor, using a bottle of liquor he gifted to them.

“Tonight’s feature cocktail “Coast City” is dedicated to you,” they posted to Instagram. It’s made with Aviation Gin, St-Germain, Giffard pear syrup, pear juice, cucumber juice, and citrus.

Daily Hive reached out to Minerva’s for more information and will update this story.

Reynolds gave nostalgia overload in the interview by shouting out Benny’s Bagels

Vancouver OGs might remember that it used to be a cozy student hangout in Kitsilano – just steps from Reynold’s old high school – before it shut down. Today, all that remains of Benny’s Bagels is a wholesale bakery in East Vancouver.