A haunted house pop-up bar is happening this October

Like Frankenstein raised his creature from death, a Metro Vancouver distillery will bring back a long-dead haunted house bar this October.

Sons of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver told Daily Hive that they are putting together the Dark Manor Halloween pop-up for the second year just in time for spooky season starting on October 5.

Dark Manor Inn was an immersive haunted-house-themed bar on Fraser Street that made you feel like the main character in a Halloween movie. Though the concept was tragically short-lived, like a Victorian ghost, it’s coming back to haunt us once again.

“The Dark Manor Inn was a really special place where people could get dressed up and go out for drinks – but they didn’t put on their best clothes,” said James Lester from SOV.

“Instead, they wore something that resembled funeral attire,” he said.

“To explain it better, one might call it an immersive experience that was equal parts cocktail bar and dinner theatre,” he said. “It was completely new, and Vancouver wasn’t ready for it outside of the month of October. There are people who really miss it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sons Of Vancouver Distillery (@sonsofvancouver)

This year, the SOV pop-up will have a new, themed menu. Order the aesthetically pleasing “Hocus Pocus” cocktail or Lester’s favourite, “Death by Daq.” Plus, drinks will come with a memorable, take-home Dark Manor Inn swizzle stick.

There are no reservations, so it’s first come, first served. But this year, there’s more indoor seating plus a haunted patio.

So, if you’re looking for a place to get a spooky drink or two this October, then raise a glass to the dead at the Dark Manor Pop-up.

When: Haunted Bar starts October 5 to October 30

Time: Wednesday to Sunday 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver