Stu Jackson speaks about Vancouver Grizzlies in new documentary

Steve Francis? Stu Jackson?

What about John McCaw, Michael Heisley, or Bryant “Big Country” Reeves?

There is no shortage of people to blame for blowing our chance at having our own NBA team, so it should be interesting to see what Kat Jayme’s new Vancouver Grizzlies documentary comes up with.

From the local filmmakers that brought us Finding Big Country in 2018, comes a new 97-minute documentary called The Grizzlie Truth, which promises to find “who’s responsible for robbing us of the Vancouver Grizzlies.” It’s set to debut at the Vancouver International Film Festival, with two showings at the Centre for Performing Arts, on October 1 and October 5. Tickets are available through the VIFF website.

Among the people featured in the film is former general manager Stu Jackson, who probably draws the most ire from local basketball fans for the Grizzlies’ poor record during their time in Vancouver from 1995 to 2001.

Among the other big names listed in the cast on the VIFF website, are former Grizzlies players Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Mike Bibby, and Bryant Reeves, as well as former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp.

There are other notable names that feature in the film, although Jayme and her team are choosing to keep them a secret for now.

“I am so honoured to be able to tell the story of a team that means so much to me and so many other fans and ballers that were impacted by the Vancouver Grizzlies,” Jayme said during production last year. “This untold story has stuck with me for two decades.”