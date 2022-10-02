Vancouver's Olympic Cauldron is partially smashed up

One of Vancouver’s most visible legacies of the 2010 Winter Olympics needs repair. On Sunday, October 2, part of the Olympic Cauldron appeared to be smashed up.

Located at Jack Poole Plaza by the Vancouver Convention Centre, Olympic Cauldron is a permanent 10-metre tall landmark.

Though it is sometimes ceremoniously relit, it’s mostly sitting on the seawall, glinting and gleaming as a reminder of Vancouver’s part in the 2010 Winter Games.

Now, it appears to be damaged.

Whether that damage was intentional remains to be seen, and Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Convention Centre to learn more.

Unfortunate seeing a portion of the 2010 Olympic flame smashed… pic.twitter.com/ylJfj35Joc — James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) October 2, 2022

Photos of the damage show how the water feature has been drained. The frosted glass on one of the arms of the torch is broken, revealing a beam inside.

