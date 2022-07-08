Friday morning is not off to a good start for those who planned on working from home today.

As of 5 am ET, Rogers customers have been reporting connection issues in areas including the GTA, Ottawa, and Metro Vancouver. Many are experiencing problems with the internet, phone, alarm monitoring services, and even debit and credit services.

While Rogers, a telecommunications company, has not issued a formal communication about the outages yet, an online outage map on their website shows how widespread the disruptions are.

Those who use third-party service provider like Fido and Teksavvy are also impacted. “There is no ETA,” the Teksavvy tweeted this morning.

At 6:30 am, Toronto Police tweeted that, because of this issue, some people are experiencing difficulty trying to call 911.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

– The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

– Some people will have trouble connecting

– There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

– We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Police urge anyone trying to call 911 to stay on the call for as long as they can once they connect.