Superman dazzles onlookers while filming in Vancouver (VIDEOS)

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Is that, downtown Vancouver?

Superman was spotted filming the third season of Superman & Lois in Vancouver on September 13.

Actor Tyler Hoechlin, wearing the iconic Superman ‘fit, delighted onlookers by Thurlow and Melville Street who had gathered to watch the set. The shoot featured plenty of action sequences plus a ton of smoke, according to photos and videos posted to social media.

📸 A few pix from today’s #SupermanAndLois set with Tyler Hoechlin, and Tom Cavanagh back in the Director chair@yvrshoots @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/DhPGmLpykM — Froggy (@FrogPhoto) September 14, 2022

According to Hollywood North Buzz, Superman was fighting a foe during the shoot.

In one video, Hoechlin playfully responds to a fan’s questions while in full costume.

Casting Vancouver as the city of Metropolis, Superman & Lois is filming its third season in the city. It’s one of many superhero shows and movies filmed here, from Deadpool and Peacemaker to The Flash and Riverdale.

The next time you see a film set in the city, keep your eyes peeled for a hero!