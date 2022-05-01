Gastown's iconic Steam Clock has broken, smashed up glass (PHOTOS)

Artist Douglas Coupland called Vancouver the City of Glass, but lately, it’s become more like the city of broken glass.

On Sunday, May 1, the steam clock in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood on Water Street appeared to be smashed up.

There was no glass on the ground, but the area was partly taped off. Still, the tourists didn’t seem to mind.

A social media user also posted a photo of the smashed glass a day earlier on Saturday, May 2.

A rep from the Gastown Business Improvement Society told Daily Hive that the City of Vancouver is responsible for maintaining the steam clock but that the society shares some of the costs.

Since COVID-19, there’s overwhelming anecdotal and data-driven evidence for increases in vandalism city-wide, especially in neighbourhoods like Chinatown and Gastown.

In April’s Public Safety Indicator report, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said that property crimes increased to 7,511 in 2022, up 6.8% from 2021.

Mischief has increased by 4.1% from last year, and compared to the three-year average; it has increased by 9.4%.

Daily Hive Urbanized connected with Extreme Glass, who said that their company’s amount of calls about broken glass at businesses is unprecedented.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City and VPD for more information and will update this story.

With files from Daily Hive staff.