Crowd riots in Vancouver after headliner Lil Baby a no-show at music festival (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted in Vancouver Sunday night after the headliner for Breakout Festival was a no-show.

Lil Baby was supposed to close out the weekend-long festival held at the PNE Amphitheatre, but reportedly ended up cancelling right before going on stage.

The American rapper posted an apology on his Instagram story Monday morning, revealing the reason for dropping out last minute.

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, the Breakout Festival and to everyone who was in attendance!” his story reads.

“I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

But the apology came hours too late. Footage of the crowd rioting posted on Snapchat’s map feature was shared on Twitter and Instagram.

The videos show upset fans throwing garbage bins and toppling festival tents as the crowd cheers them on.

Other videos show people trashing and ransacking concession stands.

“Love when I wait two hours and Lil Baby no-shows,” a festival attendee (who wasn’t rioting) says in one of the videos.

Some footage shows the moment when the crowd found out Lil Baby was a no-show with people shouting “refund” at the empty stage.

Another clip shows someone on stage telling concertgoers to contact Breakout Festival for more information as the crowd boos.

Instagram account @6ixaktv posted what appears to be videos of Lil Baby covered in a white towel leaving the festival before his set.

The account also posted more footage of angry fans wrecking drink machines and chanting “f**k Breakout” as they take down festival tents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6ixaktv🐐 (@6ixak_tv)

As of Monday morning, music festival organizers have yet to address what happened.

Daily Hive has reached out to Breakout Festival and the Vancouver Police for more information.